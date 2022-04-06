CNG rate in Delhi increased by Rs 2.5 per kg | check new rates

With another Rs 2.5 per kg increase on April 6, the retail price of CNG in Delhi now stands at Rs 66.61 per kg.

The rates of Compressed Natural Gas are hiked by Rs 2.5 per kilogram on Wednesday, April 6. With the recent price hike, the rates of the CNG in the national capital have reached Rs 66.61/kilogram.

The prices of the CNG, over the last five days, have been increased by Rs 6.6 per kilogram. On April 4, the CNG was hiked by Rs 2.5 kilogram.

New Rates:

1) NCT of Delhi: Rs 66.61 per kg

2) Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad: Rs 69.18 per kg

3) Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli: Rs 73.86 per kg

4) Gurugram: Rs 74.94 per kg

5) Rewari: Rs 77.07 per kg

6) Karnal, Kaithal: Rs 75.27 per kg

7) Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur: Rs 78.40 per kg

8) Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand: Rs 76.89 per kg

Rates of petrol and diesel in the national capital are also increased by Rs 80 paise and retailed at Rs 105.41 per litre and Rs 96.67 per litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel rates clocked at Rs 120.51 per litre (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 104.77 (increased by 85 paise).

Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices up again by 80 paise a litre; know latest rates in your city

Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; know the latest rates in your city

Also Read: MRPL purchases 1 million barrels of Russian Urals Crude for May loading