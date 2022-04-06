Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CNG rate in Delhi increased by Rs 2.5 per kg | check new rates

    With another Rs 2.5 per kg increase on April 6, the retail price of CNG in Delhi now stands at Rs 66.61 per kg.
     

    CNG rate in Delhi increased by Rs 2.5 per kg, check new rates - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 9:12 AM IST

    The rates of Compressed Natural Gas are hiked by Rs 2.5 per kilogram on Wednesday, April 6. With the recent price hike, the rates of the CNG in the national capital have reached Rs 66.61/kilogram. 

    The prices of the CNG, over the last five days, have been increased by Rs 6.6 per kilogram. On April 4, the CNG was hiked by Rs 2.5 kilogram.  

    New Rates:
    1) NCT of Delhi: Rs 66.61 per kg
    2) Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad: Rs 69.18 per kg
    3) Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli: Rs 73.86 per kg
    4) Gurugram: Rs 74.94 per kg
    5) Rewari: Rs 77.07 per kg
    6) Karnal, Kaithal: Rs 75.27 per kg
    7) Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur: Rs 78.40 per kg
    8) Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand: Rs 76.89 per kg

    Rates of petrol and diesel in the national capital are also increased by Rs 80 paise and retailed at Rs 105.41 per litre and Rs 96.67 per litre, respectively. 

    In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel rates clocked at Rs 120.51 per litre (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 104.77 (increased by 85 paise).

    Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices up again by 80 paise a litre; know latest rates in your city

    Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; know the latest rates in your city

    Also Read: MRPL purchases 1 million barrels of Russian Urals Crude for May loading

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2022, 9:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol diesel prices up again by 80 paise a litre know latest rates in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices up again by 80 paise a litre; know latest rates in your city

    Elon Musk appointed to Twitter Board of Directors; CEO Parag Agrawal says great value to our Board-dnm

    Elon Musk appointed to Twitter’s Board of Directors; CEO Parag Agrawal says ‘great value to our Board’

    LIC IPO likely to launch in early May govt to sell over 5 per cent stake gcw

    LIC IPO likely to launch in early May, govt to sell over 5% stake

    Petrol diesel prices hiked by 80 paise know the latest rates in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; know the latest rates in your city

    CCI orders probe of Zomato, Swiggy conduct, requires investigation-dnm

    CCI orders probe of Zomato, Swiggy conduct, requires investigation

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel prices up again by 80 paise a litre know latest rates in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices up again by 80 paise a litre; know latest rates in your city

    Hollywood Andrew Garfield breaks up with girlfriend Alyssa Miller a month after their red carpet debut drb

    Andrew Garfield breaks up with girlfriend Alyssa Miller, a month after their red carpet debut?

    UK man 70 caught driving without valid licence since he was 12 gcw

    70-yr-old UK man caught driving without valid licence since 50 years

    Bye Bye Birdie star and pop crooner Bobby Rydell dies at 79 drb

    Bye Bye Birdie star and pop crooner, Bobby Rydell, dies at 79

    Ramzan special: 10 delicacies for iftar you should know YCB

    Ramzan special: 10 delicacies for iftar you should know

    Recent Videos

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon