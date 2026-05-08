Cloudflare is laying off over 1,100 employees, nearly 20% of its workforce, to pivot toward an "agentic AI era." The decision comes despite strong quarterly earnings, as the company restructures to deeply integrate AI into its operations.

US-based cloud security and internet infrastructure giant Cloudflare has announced one of the biggest AI-linked layoffs of 2026, cutting more than 1,100 jobs globally as the company pivots aggressively toward an “agentic AI era.” The decision, revealed through an internal memo sent to employees, comes despite the company posting stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings, sparking fresh debate over whether artificial intelligence is rapidly replacing traditional tech jobs.

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Cloudflare reported first-quarter revenue of $639.8 million, marking robust year-on-year growth and beating Wall Street expectations. The company also exceeded profit forecasts, yet investors reacted negatively after the layoffs and restructuring plans were announced. Shares fell sharply in after-hours trading, dropping between 14% and 19% across market sessions.

The layoffs affect nearly 20% of Cloudflare’s global workforce. According to Reuters, the company had over 5,100 employees at the end of 2025, meaning the cuts represent one of the most significant workforce reductions in Cloudflare’s history.

In the internal memo, Cloudflare executives stressed that the layoffs were not related to employee performance or short-term cost-cutting. Instead, the company described the move as a structural redesign aimed at integrating AI deeply into everyday operations.

“Today is a hard day,” the memo reportedly said, adding that the company is “reimagining every internal process, team, and role across the company.”

The company revealed that internal use of AI tools had surged by more than 600% in just three months. Employees across engineering, finance, human resources, marketing, and operations were reportedly using thousands of AI-agent sessions daily, fundamentally changing how work was being completed inside the organisation.

Cloudflare executives argued that the shift demanded a complete redesign of the company’s operating model.

“That means we have to be intentional in how we architect our company for the agentic AI era,” the memo stated.

The term “agentic AI” refers to advanced AI systems capable of autonomously handling complex workflows and decision-making tasks with limited human supervision. Across Silicon Valley, companies are increasingly restructuring teams around AI-driven productivity tools that can automate coding, customer support, research, data analysis, and administrative functions.

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Cloudflare’s move reflects a growing trend within the tech industry, where companies are embracing AI-powered efficiency even while delivering strong financial results. Industry analysts say the layoffs indicate that AI is no longer merely an experimental tool but is becoming central to how major firms operate.

Several technology firms, including Coinbase, Meta, Amazon, and PayPal, have also announced workforce reductions tied partly to AI adoption and operational restructuring in recent months. Business Insider reported that Cloudflare’s decision closely follows similar AI-focused restructuring efforts across Silicon Valley.

The company attempted to reassure employees that the layoffs were intended to avoid repeated rounds of cuts in the future. According to reports, executives said they wanted to take “decisive action” now rather than conduct smaller layoffs over time.

Cloudflare has also outlined extensive severance support for affected employees. The company said laid-off workers would continue receiving their full base salary through the end of 2026. US-based employees will retain healthcare coverage for the rest of the year, while stock equity benefits will continue vesting until August 15. Even employees who had not yet completed their one-year vesting period will reportedly receive prorated equity compensation.

Reuters reported that the company expects to incur restructuring charges between $140 million and $150 million during the second quarter of 2026, primarily tied to severance payments and employee benefits. Most of the layoffs are expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter.

Interestingly, Cloudflare is not freezing hiring altogether. Reports suggest the company will continue recruiting for engineering and customer-facing sales roles even while reducing staff in back-office and operational teams. Executives reportedly compared the company’s future structure to its early startup days, where leaner teams operated with greater speed and flexibility.

The announcement has reignited concerns about AI’s growing impact on employment across industries. Economists and labour experts have repeatedly warned that AI-driven automation could significantly reshape white-collar work, particularly in sectors dependent on repetitive digital tasks. Goldman Sachs previously estimated that AI exposure contributed to thousands of monthly job losses in heavily affected US industries during 2025.

On social media, reactions to the layoffs have been sharply divided. Some users argued that Cloudflare’s decision represents the inevitable future of business efficiency, while others accused the company of prioritising automation over employee loyalty despite recording strong revenues and growth.

The layoffs also expose a broader contradiction emerging in the tech industry: companies are posting record revenues while simultaneously reducing headcount because AI enables fewer employees to produce more output. Analysts say this trend could permanently change hiring patterns in Silicon Valley over the next decade.

For now, Cloudflare’s restructuring stands as one of the clearest examples yet of how rapidly AI is transforming corporate decision-making. The company’s leadership appears convinced that adapting early to AI-led operations is essential for survival in an increasingly automated tech economy.

Whether Cloudflare’s aggressive pivot ultimately strengthens the company or fuels deeper anxiety about the future of jobs in the AI era remains to be seen.

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