The CII will launch its Global M&E Investor Meet at the 12th BIG Picture Summit in Mumbai. The initiative, with WAVES Bazaar, Elara Capital, and Vitrina, aims to connect global investors with Indian M&E firms to drive industry growth.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has announced the launch of the CII Global M&E Investor Meet at the 12th annual CII BIG Picture Summit, to be held on December 1-2 in Mumbai. The initiative, launched in collaboration with WAVES Bazaar, aims to unlock the full potential of India's media and entertainment (M&E) sector by integrating investment with companies to fuel the next wave of growth.

According to a Ministry of Information & Broadcasting press release, the CII has announced Elara Capital as the Investment Partner and Vitrina as the Global Financing Partner for the Investor Meet. WAVES Bazaar, a leading platform for business networking and project pitching in the M&E sector, will integrate its successful B2B meeting format and project showcases, featuring initiatives from its existing projects and WAVES Film Bazaar, into the CII Marketplace during the summit.

A 'True Matchmaking Event'

"India's M&E industry, despite its rich history, has thrived largely on private passion and capital. CII's Investor Meet is a major step to change that," said Shibashish Sarkar, Chairman of the CII Global M&E Investor Summit, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, and President of the Producers Guild of India. "For the first time, we're bringing global investors and Indian M&E enterprises together in a curated, one-on-one format. This summit is not just a generic expo but a true matchmaking event aimed at showcasing Indian companies as viable, exciting investments. I see this as the beginning of a journey, " he said.

BIG Picture Summit: Bridging Creativity & Commerce

The CII Big Picture Summit, themed 'The AI Era: Bridging Creativity & Commerce,' is set to bring together leaders from government and industry to chart a roadmap for the growth and transformation of India's Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector. The Summit is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and Gaurav Banerjee, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Network India, are chairing the CII BIG Picture Summit along with Rajan Navani, CEO, Jet Synthesys, Gunjan Soni, Country Managing Director, YouTube India, (Office bearers of CII National Council of M&E).

Partners Voice Support

"Elara Capital is pleased to partner with the CII M&E Global Investor Summit. We look forward to bringing together the investor community and corporates in the M&E space, driving synergies for both sectors in the best possible manner," said Harendra Kumar, MD, Elara Capital.

"Vitrina is proud to partner with CII and the M&E Investor Meet on this landmark initiative," said Atul Phadnis, CEO, Vitrina. "India's M&E ecosystem is evolving rapidly, and our mission is to spotlight India's potential on the global stage, connecting the right investors to the right opportunities."

Facilitating B2B Connections

The CII BIG Picture Summit is the premier annual gathering of India's media and entertainment industry, convening policymakers, industry pioneers, investors, and creative leaders to drive the sector's growth and innovation. As part of the Summit, CII Marketplace and WAVES Bazaar will jointly facilitate exclusive B2B meetings, bringing together industry leaders, buyers, sellers, and content creators for co-production opportunities. (ANI)