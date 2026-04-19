The Centre has approved procurement of potatoes in UP and chana in AP, alongside a tur procurement extension in Karnataka. The decision aims to shield farmers from distress sales and ensure they receive fair and remunerative prices for their produce.

In a decision offering substantial relief to farmers, the Centre has formally approved the procurement of potatoes in Uttar Pradesh, alongside chana procurement operations in Andhra Pradesh, and an important extension of the tur (pigeon pea) procurement timeframe in Karnataka. These decisions, approved by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, are designed to guarantee that farmers receive fair and remunerative prices for their hard-earned produce, a release said.

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It said the decisions effectively shield producers from the hardships of distress sales in volatile markets and contribute to overall stability and predictability in the agricultural marketplace, fostering a more secure environment for cultivation and trade.

Chouhan reaffirmed that under guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government remains steadfastly committed to protecting and advancing the interests of every farmer across the nation. He elaborated that a core objective of the government is to ensure that no farmer is compelled to offload their crops at undervalued rates due to market pressures or any unforeseen circumstances.

Chouhan highlighted the ministry's proactive approach, emphasising continuous and close coordination with state governments to deliver prompt, empathetic, and highly effective interventions tailored to farmers' needs.

"In line with this, the approvals were issued today following a productive virtual meeting convened by Shivraj Singh Chouhan with the agriculture ministers and senior officials from the concerned states, underscoring the government's responsive mechanism," the release said.

State-wise Procurement Approvals

Potato Procurement in Uttar Pradesh

The release said that Agriculture Ministry has accorded full approval to the Uttar Pradesh government's detailed proposal for procuring potatoes under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) specifically for the 2025-26 agricultural year. Pursuant to this sanction, a substantial volume of 20 LMT -- or 20 lakh metric tonnes -- of potatoes will be purchased across the state at a predetermined Market Intervention Price fixed at Rs. 6,500.9 per metric tonne. The Centre's projected financial contribution towards this initiative stands at Rs. 203.15 crore, reflecting strong central support.

"This timely measure will empower potato-growing farmers in Uttar Pradesh by securing them profitable returns on their investment and produce, while preventing forced sales at suboptimal prices amid market fluctuations," the release said.

Chana Procurement in Andhra Pradesh

It said that the Agriculture Minister endorsed the Andhra Pradesh government's request under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), initially approving the procurement of 94,500 metric tonnes of chana, also known as Bengal gram. Building on this, and in direct response to the state government's further appeal, the minister has elevated the maximum allowable procurement quota for Bengal gram under PSS during the Rabi Marketing Season 2025-26 to an enhanced limit of 1,13,250 metric tonnes.

Tur Procurement Extension in Karnataka

Chouhan also approved a 30-day extension for the ongoing procurement of tur (pigeon pea), commonly referred to as arhar, at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) through the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for the Kharif 2025-26 season in Karnataka. With this extension, procurement activities will now persist right up to May 15, 2026, granting producers much-needed additional flexibility. (ANI)