Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Govt cuts gas price for Reliance to $9.87; CNG, PNG rate remains same

    The government has implemented a minor reduction in the price of natural gas extracted from challenging regions like the deep sea KG-D6 block, attributing the adjustment to softening benchmark international gas prices

    Centre cuts gas price for Reliance to 9point87 dollars; CNG, PNG rate remains same
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 7:57 PM IST

    The Central government on Sunday announced a slight reduction in the price of natural gas extracted from challenging areas such as the deep sea KG-D6 block operated by Reliance Industries, citing a decline in benchmark international gas prices. The new price stands at $9.87 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), as per an official notification.

    However, the price of gas utilized for producing compressed natural gas (CNG) for automobiles or supplying to household kitchens for cooking purposes will remain unchanged. This decision is due to a price ceiling set at 30% below market rates, similar to those paid to Reliance.

    For the upcoming six-month period starting from April 1, the price of gas extracted from deep sea and high-pressure, high-temperature (HPTP) areas has been reduced from $9.96 to $9.87 per mmBtu, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry.

    This marks the third consecutive bi-annual reduction in rates for challenging fields. Previously, the price was slashed by 18% to $9.96 per mmBtu for the period of April to September 2023 from $12.12, followed by a record rate of $12.46 for October 2022 to March 2023.

    The government periodically determines prices for domestically produced natural gas, which is utilized for various purposes including CNG production, household cooking, electricity generation, and fertilizer manufacturing.

    Different pricing formulas are applied to gas from legacy fields operated by national oil companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) and for newer fields situated in challenging areas like the deep sea. Pricing adjustments are made on April 1 and October 1 each year. The formula for legacy fields was revised last April, linking it to 10% of the prevailing Brent crude oil price, capped at $6.5 per MMBtu. However, rates for legacy fields are now determined monthly, with April's rate calculated at $8.38 per mmBtu, yet capped at $6.5 per mmBtu due to the imposed ceiling.

    Meanwhile, prices for gas from challenging areas continue to be determined using the old formula, which considers a one-year average of international LNG prices and rates from global gas hubs with a one-quarter lag. With international prices dipping in 2023, the prices for challenging fields are anticipated to decrease starting in October. India aims to increase the share of natural gas in its primary energy mix to 15% by 2030, up from the current level of approximately 6.3%, as part of its transition towards a gas-based economy.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2024, 7:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained What is DIGITA, RBI's new agency to deal with illegal lending apps?

    Explained: What's DIGITA, RBI's new agency to deal with illegal lending apps?

    Infosys to get Rs 6329 crore tax refund from Income tax department

    Infosys to get Rs 6329 crore tax refund from Income tax department

    TCS begins freshers' hiring! You can apply till April 10; Here's how you can apply gcw

    TCS begins freshers' hiring! You can apply till April 10; Here's how you can apply

    Explained Why is government mulling geo-tagging telecom infrastructure?

    Explained: Why is government mulling geo-tagging telecom infrastructure?

    Ambani and Adani ink 'power' deal; Reliance to buy 26% stake in Mahan Energen

    Ambani and Adani ink 'power' deal; Reliance to buy 26% stake in Mahan Energen

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans secure convincing victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at home osf

    IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans secure convincing victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at home

    Explained What is DIGITA, RBI's new agency to deal with illegal lending apps?

    Explained: What's DIGITA, RBI's new agency to deal with illegal lending apps?

    Infosys to get Rs 6329 crore tax refund from Income tax department

    Infosys to get Rs 6329 crore tax refund from Income tax department

    cricket IPL 2024, Can Rishabh Pant's winless Delhi Capital halt CSK's dominance? osf

    IPL 2024, DC vs CSK preview: Can Rishabh Pant and Co. halt Chennai Super Kings' dominance?

    BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi's 'match-fixing' allegation, cites Congress' Katchatheevu island 'deal' (WATCH) snt

    BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi's 'match-fixing' allegation, cites Congress' Katchatheevu island 'deal' (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon