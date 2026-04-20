C-DOT has signed an MoU with Jumps Automation LLP to develop a gamified platform for cybersecurity awareness. The platform will use AI, simulations, and leaderboards to make training interactive and effective for individuals and enterprises.

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Jumps Automation LLP for the collaborative development of a gamification platform aimed at enhancing cybersecurity awareness across individuals and enterprises in India, according to a release by Ministry of Communications.

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The agreement was signed under the C-DOT Collaborative Research Programme (CCRP) in the presence of C-DOT CEO Rajkumar Upadhyay, Rohan Chandak, Head of Technology at Jumps Automation LLP, board members, and other senior officials from C-DOT.

Key Objectives of the Collaboration

The release said that the key objective of the significant tie-up is to strengthen cybersecurity awareness, to enhance cybersecurity preparedness, to transform conventional training into an engaging, interactive, and effective learning experience.

Platform Features and Technology

The platform will feature a gaming arena, leaderboards, a learning management system, discussion forums, and realistic simulation-based scenarios covering phishing, social engineering, malware response, and crisis management under time constraints, enabling organisations to strengthen their cybersecurity resilience.

The solution will also incorporate an AI-driven behavioural analytics engine that continuously evaluates user performance, dynamically adjusts challenge complexity, and keeps content updated with emerging cyber threats, alongside a robust reward and performance tracking system.

The platform will be built by combining Jumps Automation's expertise in AI and automation with C-DOT's indigenous telecom and security technology capabilities. It is expected to be deployed as a commercial-grade Software-as-a-Service solution with provisions for future enterprise integrations, following a structured development, testing, and acceptance process at C-DOT facilities in New Delhi, the release noted.

Strategic Significance and Vision

Speaking on the occasion, Upadhyay underlined the strategic significance of this collaboration in advancing an engaging and impactful cybersecurity awareness platform, reiterating C-DOT's steadfast commitment to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

He stated that the platform is envisaged to enable users to effectively recognize and mitigate cyber threats, strengthen incident response capabilities, and adopt global best practices, thereby contributing to a strengthened culture of cybersecurity awareness and resilience in the country.

Chandak highlighted the transformative potential of the platform in making cybersecurity training interactive and impactful, with a focus on driving behavioural change and reducing human-related cyber risks.

About C-DOT

C-DOT is the premier telecom research and development centre of the Government of India, engaged in the design, development, and deployment of cutting-edge communication technologies to meet the country's strategic and socio-economic needs. (ANI)