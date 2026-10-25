The CCPA fined Hogar Technologies Rs 1 lakh for failing to disclose regulatory details on walkie-talkies, as part of a crackdown on 16,970 non-compliant online listings across major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

CCPA Penalizes Hogar Technologies

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Hogar Technologies and Innovations LLP for misleading advertisements of walkie-talkies that failed to disclose key regulatory information, including operating frequencies and licensing requirements. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the action is part of a wider crackdown on misleading advertisements and non-compliant listings of walkie-talkies across online platforms.

"The Authority observed that the listings did not clearly disclose the operating frequencies of the devices, applicable licensing requirements and regulatory approvals," the release stated.

Crackdown on E-commerce Platforms

The CCPA has identified over 16,970 non-compliant listings across online platforms and issued notices to 13 e-commerce entities, including Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Meta, JioMart, IndiaMART and TradeIndia. So far, the Authority has passed final orders against 12 entities, imposing cumulative penalties of Rs 58 lakh for misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices. These include penalties of Rs 10 lakh each on Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Meta and TradeIndia, besides Rs 1 lakh each on seven other entities.

Regulatory Compliance Obligations

During the proceedings, Hogar Technologies submitted that it possessed valid regulatory approvals and that its website was primarily used for providing information rather than direct online sales. However, the CCPA maintained that regulatory approvals do not remove the obligation to provide complete information to consumers before purchase. "Such omissions could mislead consumers into believing that the devices could be legally operated without obtaining the requisite regulatory authorisations," the release said.

Under existing rules, personal mobile radios operating within the prescribed frequency range of 446.0–446.2 MHz are exempt from licensing, subject to applicable conditions. Devices operating outside this range are subject to relevant regulatory requirements. The ministry also stated that certain companies, including Amazon, Flipkart, Meta and TradeIndia, have challenged the CCPA's penalty orders before judicial forums. The CCPA reiterated that advertisements must clearly disclose operating frequencies, licensing requirements and other regulatory information to protect consumers from misleading claims and potential legal consequences. (ANI)

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