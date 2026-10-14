Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu welcomes the investment potential between India and Canada, highlighting the $107 billion already invested and significant scope for expansion in infrastructure, aviation, and energy post the IDBI Bank-Fairfax deal.

Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, has welcomed the investment potential between India and Canada, highlighting the role of Canadian companies, institutions and pension funds in India's infrastructure development, following the Union Cabinet's approval of the strategic sale and restructuring of IDBI Bank to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings.

Emphasising the importance of bilateral investments, Sidhu told ANI in an exclusive interview that Canada has invested close to USD 107 billion in India and sees significant scope to expand its presence across key sectors, including infrastructure, aviation, energy and critical minerals.

Expanding Opportunities in Indian Infrastructure

“We have a great deal of respect for Fairfax and Mr Prem Watsa for what he’s doing here in India. He’s helping build airports. But if you look at the infrastructure needs of India, that’s where Canadian companies, institutions, and pension funds are doing a lot.” Sidhu said He further pointed to the opportunities emerging from India's infrastructure expansion plans, noting that the country aims to build 100 additional airports and requires around 2,000 more aircraft, areas where Canadian expertise could play a significant role.

"India wants to build 100 more airports," Sidhu said, adding that Canada's aerospace industry, along with its infrastructure and energy capabilities, offers considerable potential for cooperation. The minister also highlighted Canadian pension funds' participation in infrastructure projects, including highways in India, describing the two countries as having strong economic complementarities.

IDBI Bank Disinvestment and Future Growth

The Union Cabinet has approved the strategic sale and restructuring of IDBI Bank in a deal valued at Rs 52,878 crore on Wednesday. Under the proposed transaction, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is set to reduce its stake in the bank to 19 per cent, as Fairfax's involvement advances the proposed ownership restructuring.

The transaction marks a significant development in India's banking-sector disinvestment efforts and comes amid renewed emphasis on expanding economic engagement between India and Canada. Sidhu expressed confidence that bilateral investments could grow further, saying that while Canada has already made substantial investments in India, there remains considerable room to increase the figure. (ANI)