Canada and India have launched a new Trade and Investment Forum to boost business engagement. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade ties and aim to conclude talks for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

New Forum to Bolster Canada-India Trade

Canada and India have launched the Canada-India Trade and Investment Forum as a platform to strengthen business engagement and create new commercial partnerships between companies of both countries, according to a statement by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

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According to a joint statement issued by the Ministry during the 2026 Trade and Investment Forum, Canadian Minister Maninder Sidhu and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties to support economic growth and increase commercial opportunities for businesses in India and Canada. The statement said the forum will serve as "a key platform that brings together Canadian and Indian business leaders and fosters new commercial partnerships and increased business engagement." Both sides also reiterated their commitment to advancing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and said they aim to conclude the talks by the end of this year. According to the statement, CEPA is important for "expanding market access, supporting resilient supply chains, and enabling two-way economic growth."

Opportunities in Key Sectors

The ministers highlighted opportunities for cooperation in sectors including clean energy, critical minerals, agri-food, advanced manufacturing, digital technologies and skills development.

Deepening Collaboration and Future Plans

The joint statement also emphasised improving connectivity between the two countries through stronger people-to-people ties, business mobility and direct commercial linkages to support trade and investment growth. Minister Sidhu also confirmed that Canada will lead a "Team Canada Trade Mission" to India later this year, reflecting growing interest among Canadian businesses in expanding their presence in the Indian market.

Both countries agreed to encourage long-term investments and deepen collaboration between businesses, innovators and institutional partners. (ANI)