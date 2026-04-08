The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 41,534 crore Nutrient Based Subsidy for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the Kharif 2026 season. The move aims to ensure the availability of fertilisers to farmers at affordable prices.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today has approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilisers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for KHARIF Season, 2026 (from April 1, 2026 to September 30, 2026) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers.

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Subsidy Allocation for Kharif 2026

Speaking at the cabinet briefing, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme for our 'Annadatas' and farmer brothers, a complete subsidy programme worth Rs 41,534 crore has been approved today for farmers for the Kharif season."

The tentative budgetary requirement for the Kharif season 2026 would be approximately Rs 41,533.81 crore. This is approximately Rs 4,317 crore more than the budgetary requirement for the Kharif 2025 season. The Kharif 2025 budget was Rs 37,216.15 crore.

Benefits of the Subsidy

The biggest benefit of this subsidy is that the availability of fertilisers to farmers at subsidised, affordable and reasonable prices will be ensured.

Another benefit of the subsidy is the rationalisation of subsidy on P&K fertilisers in view of recent trends in the international prices of fertilisers and inputs.

The subsidy on P&K fertilizers including DAP and NPKS grades, will be provided based on approved rates for Kharif 2026 to ensure smooth availability of these fertilisers to the farmers at affordable prices.

PM's Commitment to Farmer Welfare

Talking about Prime Minister Modi's commitment towards farmers, Vaishnaw said, "We all know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always stood like a safety shield for farmers, whether during COVID or amid the conflict in West Asia. Despite the ups and downs in fertiliser prices under any circumstances, he has ensured that such fluctuations never impact our farmers."

NBS Scheme and Implementation

The government is making available 28 grades of P&K fertilizers including DAP, to farmers at subsidised prices through fertiliser manufacturers/importers.

The subsidy on P&K fertilisers is governed by the NBS Scheme w.e.f. 01.04.2010.

In accordance with its farmer-friendly approach, the Government is committed to ensuring the availability of P&K fertilisers to the farmers at affordable prices.

In view of the recent trends in the international prices of fertilizers & inputs like Urea, DAP, MOP and Sulphur, the Government has decided to approve the NBS rates for Kharif 2026 on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers, including DAP and NPKS grades.

The subsidy would be provided to the fertiliser companies as per approved and notified rates so that fertilisers are made available to farmers at affordable prices.

Additionally, today, decisions worth Rs 1,74,207 crore were taken in the Cabinet. (ANI)