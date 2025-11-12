The Union Cabinet has approved revised royalty rates for critical minerals like Caesium, Graphite, Rubidium, and Zirconium. This decision aims to boost indigenous production, reduce import reliance, and promote the auction of mineral blocks.

In a significant decision that will boost the availability of critical minerals in the country, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to specify and revise the royalty rate of Caesium, Graphite, Rubidium and Zirconium.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Boosting Indigenous Production and Investment

The Cabinet decision will boost the indigenous production of high-tech minerals, reduce import dependence, and strengthen energy and supply chain security. It will also encourage new investment in the sector.

Briefing reporters on the decisions of Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the decision will promote the auction of mineral blocks containing Caesium, Rubidium and Zirconium, not only unlocking these minerals but also associated critical minerals found with them, such as Lithium, Tungsten, REES and Niobium.

New Royalty Rates Specified

For Caesium, the royalty rate will be 2 per cent of Average Sale Price (ASP) of the Caesium metal chargeable on the Caesium metal contained in the ore produced.

In case of Graphite with eighty per cent or more fixed carbon, the royalty rate will be 2 per cent of ASP on ad valorem basis and for Graphite with less than eighty per cent fixed carbon, it will be 4% of ASP on ad valorem basis.

In case of Rubidium, the royalty rate will be 2% of ASP of Rubidium metal chargeable on the Rubidium metal contained in the ore produced, and for Zirconium, it will be one per cent of ASP of Zirconium metal chargeable on the Zirconium metal contained in the ore produced.

Upcoming Auctions and Legal Amendments

Graphite, Zirconium, Rubidium and Caesium blocks are to be auctioned, and there will be relevant amendments in the Second Schedule of the Mines and Minerals Development Act.

An official release said that fixing the royalty rates of Graphite on ad valorem basis will proportionately reflect the change in prices of the mineral across grades. Increase in indigenous production of these minerals would lead to a reduction in imports and supply chain vulnerabilities and also generate employment opportunities in the country.

High-Tech Applications of Key Minerals

Graphite, Caesium, Rubidium and Zirconium are important minerals for high-tech applications and energy transition. Graphite and Zirconium are also among the 24 critical and strategic minerals listed in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act).

Graphite in EV Batteries

Graphite is a crucial component in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, primarily serving as the anode material, which enables high conductivity and charge capacity. However, India imports 60% of its requirement of Graphite. At present, 9 Graphite mines are working in the country and further 27 blocks have been successfully auctioned. Further, GSI and MECL have handed over 20 Graphite blocks which will be auctioned and around 26 blocks are under exploration.

Zirconium in Advanced Industries

Zirconium is a versatile metal used in various industries, including nuclear energy, aerospace, healthcare and manufacturing, due to exceptional corrosion resistance and high temperature stability.

Caesium and Rubidium in Electronics

Caesium is mainly used in high-tech electronic sector, particularly in atomic clocks, GPS systems, other high precision instruments, medical instruments including in cancer therapy, etc. Rubidium is used in making specialty glasses used in fibre optics, telecommunication systems, night vision devices etc.

Facilitating Rational Bidding in Auctions

The Central Government issued NIT on September 16, 2025, for the Sixth Tranche of auction for critical mineral blocks. This also contains 5 blocks of Graphite, 2 blocks of Rubidium and 1 block each of Caesium and Zirconium. The approval of the Union Cabinet on the rate of royalty will help the bidders to rationally submit their financial bids in the auction.

Graphite Royalty Shifted to Ad Valorem Basis

Royalty rate of Graphite has been specified on rupee per tonne basis since September 1, 2014. It is the only mineral in the list of critical and strategic minerals whose royalty rate was specified on per per-tonne basis.

Further, considering the variations in the Graphite prices across grades, royalty of Graphite is now decided to be charged on ad valorem basis, so that royalty accruals in different grades would proportionately reflect the changes in the prices of the mineral.

In recent years, royalty rates of most of the critical minerals have been specified at a range of two per cent to four per cent. (ANI)