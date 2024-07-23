Budget 2024: Bihar gets Rs 26,000 crore infrastructural benefits, Andhra Pradesh receives Rs 15,000 crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh consecutive Union Budget on Tuesday, placing special emphasis on Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

Regarding Bihar, Sitharaman announced that the Union government will provide financial assistance through aid from multilateral development agencies. "We will formulate plan Purvodaya for all round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh," the finance minister stated.

The government has proposed Rs 26,000 crore for various road projects in Bihar. The finance minister announced that the Centre will establish airports, medical colleges, and sports infrastructure in the state.

Bihar also received the largest share of the tourism budget. The Centre will develop corridors similar to the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor at the Vishnupad temple in Gaya and the Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya.

Additionally, Nalanda will be developed as a tourism hub, and Rajgir will be transformed into a major tourism site, considering its significance for Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains.

These announcements in the Union Budget for Bihar are notable as the state is set to go to polls next year. With Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's popularity waning, the BJP hopes that these new initiatives will boost the BJP-JDU alliance in the state elections.

Sitharaman also announced an allocation of Rs 15,000 crore for the development of Amravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. “Money to be raised from multilateral funding agencies and routed through the Centre,” she said.

Additionally, the Centre allocated over Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefiting women and girls and reaffirmed its full commitment to completing and financing the Polavaram irrigation project.

Sitharaman further stated that, under the AP Reorganisation Act, funds will be provided for essential infrastructure such as water, power, railways, and roads to promote industrial development. Grants will also be allocated for the backward regions of Rayalaseema, Prakasam, and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, as specified in the Act.

The special focus on Andhra Pradesh and Bihar is notable, as the Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United) emerged as key allies in the NDA coalition following the Lok Sabha elections.

