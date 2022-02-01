  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2022: PM Gati Shakti Master Plan to be formulated in next fiscal year

    Sitharaman announced that the national highways network would be expanded by 25,000 km in the coming fiscal year, while Rs 20,000 cores will be mobilised to complement public resources. 

    Budget 2022: PM Gati Shakti Master Plan to be formulated in next fiscal year - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan will be developed for the Expressways in the financial year 2022-23 for the faster movement of people and goods.
     
    Sitharaman announced that the national highways network would be expanded by 25,000 km in the coming fiscal year, while Rs 20,000 cories will be mobilised to complement public resources. 

    She said that budget 2022 reiterates the focus on public investment to develop the infrastructure over the medium term. Sitharaman said PM Gati Shakti would push forward the economy and lead to more jobs and opportunities for the youth. 

    Also Read: Budget 2022: FM announces Digital rupee introduction by RBI

    Sitharaman also informed that 400 new age Vande Bharat trains with better energy efficiency and passenger riding experience will be developed in the next three years. 

    The Minister also stated that approximately 2,000 kilometres of the rail network would be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAWACH for safety and capacity enhancement.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2022 5G services to be rolled out within 2022 23 gcw

    Budget 2022: 5G services to be rolled out within 2022-23

    Budget 2022 FM announces Digital rupee introduction by RBI gcw

    Budget 2022: FM announces Digital rupee introduction by RBI

    Budget 2022 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains to be deployed during next 3 years says FM Sitharaman gcw

    Budget 2022: 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains to be deployed during next 3 years, says FM Sitharaman

    Budget 2022 FM Sitharaman dons rusty brown saree for 4th budget presentation what do colours indicate gcw

    Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman dons rusty brown saree for 4th budget presentation; what do colours indicate

    Income Tax Slabs 2022 23 Here is what common man expects from Budget 2022 gcw

    Income Tax Slabs 2022-23: Here's what common man expects from Budget 2022

    Recent Stories

    Captaincy is just an honour and responsibility for Virat Kohli Gautam Gambhir-ayh

    Captaincy is just an honour and responsibility for Virat Kohli - Gautam Gambhir

    Budget 2022 5G services to be rolled out within 2022 23 gcw

    Budget 2022: 5G services to be rolled out within 2022-23

    Budget 2022: Government to create over 6 million new jobs through Make in India-dnm

    Budget 2022: Government to create over 6 million new jobs through Make in India

    Budget 2022 FM announces Digital rupee introduction by RBI gcw

    Budget 2022: FM announces Digital rupee introduction by RBI

    Moses J. Moseley passes away at 31: The Walking Dead universe mourns loss of precious soul

    Moses J. Moseley passes away at 31: The Walking Dead universe mourns loss of precious soul

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Kerala Blaster win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky, but we don't think about the fourth position - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC wins 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    x
    live blog image

    Presenting Sponsor
    sponsor image 1sponsor image 2