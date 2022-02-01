Budget 2022: PM Gati Shakti Master Plan to be formulated in next fiscal year

Sitharaman announced that the national highways network would be expanded by 25,000 km in the coming fiscal year, while Rs 20,000 cores will be mobilised to complement public resources.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan will be developed for the Expressways in the financial year 2022-23 for the faster movement of people and goods.



She said that budget 2022 reiterates the focus on public investment to develop the infrastructure over the medium term. Sitharaman said PM Gati Shakti would push forward the economy and lead to more jobs and opportunities for the youth.

Sitharaman also informed that 400 new age Vande Bharat trains with better energy efficiency and passenger riding experience will be developed in the next three years.

The Minister also stated that approximately 2,000 kilometres of the rail network would be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAWACH for safety and capacity enhancement.