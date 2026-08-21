BPCL has launched a district-level Compressed Biogas (CBG) ecosystem in Satna, MP. The initiative converts local waste into clean energy, supplying domestic and commercial PNG customers and CNG vehicles, creating a decentralised waste-to-energy model.

Maharatna PSU Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has set up a district-level Compressed Biogas (CBG) ecosystem in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, using waste to produce clean energy, as per a company statement.

In Satna, waste-derived Compressed Biogas (CBG) is being used to meet the energy needs of domestic and commercial PNG customers, as well as CNG-powered vehicles.

A Decentralised Waste-to-Energy Model

"The initiative forms part of BPCL's #TheGoodPrint Solution for the nation, a decentralised model focused on converting locally available waste into clean energy and enabling its use within the same ecosystem," the statement reads.

According to the release, waste generated in and around Satna is converted into biogas, then upgraded into CBG and supplied through the existing gas network to meet local energy needs. This creates an integrated waste-to-energy value chain within the district.

Nationwide Expansion and Integration

The Maharatna PSU is also expanding its CBG ecosystem through partnerships with producers across the country. These tie-ups are focused on building a dependable and scalable supply of renewable gas and increasing its integration into BPCL's City Gas Distribution (CGD) network.

"By connecting producers with multiple consumer segments through existing infrastructure, BPCL is working towards creating a wider market for renewable gas," the release reads.

Additionally, more than 7 per cent CBG is currently being blended across BPCL's City Gas Distribution (CGD) operations in India, with the share expected to rise as more CBG plants become operational and the producer network expands.

"By connecting waste management with energy generation and end-use, the model has the potential to be replicated across other suitable geographies, supporting the wider adoption of CBG while contributing to a more circular and decentralised energy system," as per BPCL.

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company (OMC) and one of the integrated energy companies in India.

BPCL shares last closed at Rs 308.95 per share, down 0.05 points or 0.02 per cent.

(ANI)