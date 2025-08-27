Former Bollywood actress Mayoori Kango has been appointed to Publicis Groupe's global executive leadership team and CEO of its India Delivery Center.

Bollywood’s 90s star Mayoori Kango, who captured hearts with the evergreen song “Ghar Se Nikalte Hi” from Papa Kehte Hain (1996), is back in the spotlight—but this time far away from the silver screen. The actress-turned-business leader has taken up a major global leadership role at Publicis Groupe, one of the world’s biggest marketing and communications firms.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn on August 25, Kango revealed that she has joined the global executive leadership team of Publicis Global Delivery. In this role, she will work closely with the Paris-based leadership to shape services across the company’s digital businesses worldwide. She has also been appointed CEO of Publicis Groupe’s India Delivery Center, strengthening operations in one of the company’s fastest-growing markets.

It’s a remarkable new chapter in what has already been an unconventional journey. Back in the 90s, Kango had to choose between IIT Kanpur and Bollywood—she chose the latter and went on to feature in films like Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999) and TV shows such as Dollar Bahu and Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny. While her acting career didn’t quite take off as expected, Kango reinvented herself with an MBA and stepped into the corporate world in 2007.

Starting as an Associate Media Manager at 360i, a US-based digital agency, she went on to hold leadership roles at Resolution Media, Digitas, and Performics (under Publicis Groupe). In 2019, she joined Google, where she built her credentials further in digital marketing.

Now, in 2025, Kango returns to Publicis Groupe at the very top—proving once again that careers don’t always follow a straight path, and reinvention is always possible.