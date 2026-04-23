Shiv Ratan Agarwal, founder of ethnic snacks giant Bikaji Foods International, has passed away. He is remembered for his journey from humble beginnings in Bikaner to building a global brand by blending tradition with modern technology.

Shiv Ratan Agarwal, founder of Bikaji Foods International and one of India's most recognisable names in the ethnic snacks industry, has passed away. BJP MP Naveen Jindal expressed grief over his passing in a post on X, saying, "Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Shiv Ratan Agarwal, founder of Bikaji Foods International. Starting from humble beginnings in Bikaner, he built a brand that reached across the country and beyond. His journey reflects hard work, practical thinking and a clear focus on doing things well."

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An Entrepreneur's Journey

Agarwal's journey began in the late 1980s when he set out to create an independent identity beyond the family's traditional business. At a time when large-scale production of bhujia was considered unfeasible due to a lack of suitable technology, he took on the challenge of building Bikaji from the ground up.

The Vision Behind 'Bikaji'

Determined to preserve the authentic taste of Bikaneri snacks, he travelled across the world to co-develop the right technology for mass production while ensuring the product retained its traditional flavour. The brand name itself reflected his vision. "Bikaji" is derived from Bika Rao, the founder of Bikaner, combined with "Ji" as a mark of respect -- a nod to both heritage and cultural pride. Agarwal's mission was to take the "Aslee Parampara" of Indian snacking to consumers across the globe, blending authenticity with modern packaging and diverse product offerings.

From Regional Specialty to Global Brand

Over the decades, Bikaji evolved from a regional speciality into a national and international brand, winning consumer trust with its wide range of ethnic snacks. Today, the company operates six manufacturing facilities -- four in Bikaner, Rajasthan, one in Guwahati, Assam, and one in Tumakuru, Karnataka, through its subsidiary Petunt Food Processors Private Limited to serve southern markets. It also runs a contract manufacturing unit in Kolkata to cater to eastern and northeastern India, along with a facility in Mumbai for its restaurant sales.

A Legacy of Authenticity and Scale

What set Agarwal apart was his ability to combine traditional Indian taste with scalable business practices, turning a local delicacy into a packaged food brand with pan-India and global reach. Under his leadership, Bikaji became synonymous with quality, consistency and cultural authenticity in the fast-moving consumer goods space.

The company's growth reflects his belief that Indian snacking traditions could hold their own on the world stage. From bhujia to papad, namkeen to packaged sweets, Bikaji's portfolio now caters to diverse consumer preferences while staying rooted in India's culinary heritage. (ANI)