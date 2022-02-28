Bihar Budget 2022 Live Updates: Development, inflation curb to remain focus

The budget is expected to focus on infrastructure, generation of jobs, and incentives for entrepreneurs to push growth after two years of the pandemic-induced economic slump.

Bihar Finance Minister Tarkishore Prasad is making his second presentation of the state Budget 2022-2023.

The Nitish Kumar government is expected to lay special emphasis on enhancing technical education, skill development and employment generation.

Focus areas of Bihar Budget 2022

Budgetary provisions will be made regarding the announcement of a new department by merging ITI and Polytechnic together. At the same time, funds will be arranged for the development of polytechnic colleges as centers of excellence.

The Nitish Kumar government is expected to focus its attention on reinforcing the state health system and women's development. Besides, there may also be proposals to provide better treatment facilities to patients in government hospitals and build a new hospital. The state budget could give more money than last year.

Budget 2022-2023 may also focus on infrastructure, job creation and providing incentives for entrepreneurs to push the growth in the state, two years since the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in an economic slump.

Increase in Budget 2022 outlay?

The state economic survey for 2021-2022 had indicated that there could be an increase in expenditure outlay in the upcoming annual budget.

The Bihar budget for 2021-22 was Rs 2,18,302 crore. With the estimate of an increase of about ten percent, this time the budget of Bihar can be 2.4 lakh crore.

What time is the budget presentation?

The budget will be presented at the assembly at 2 pm, for which the Finance Department has already completed all the preparations. This will be the second budget of Tarkishore Prasad as finance minister.

