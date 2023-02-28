Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhima boy missing, admirers to help find lost mascot

    Bhima boy was last spotted during his visit to the house of Lakshmi Menon, a regular customer at Bhima.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

    Hide and seek is a game liked by everyone, especially kids. But the game seems to have gone a bit far this time as Bhima boy seems to have taken it seriously. Bhima boy is missing, and people are in search of their favourite little guy.

    Bhima boy is known to all those who visit the Bhima showroom, and at times he shows interest in visiting the homes of regular customers. 

    Bhima boy was last spotted during his visit to the house of Lakshmi Menon, a regular customer at Bhima. Lakshmi served the boy tea and went to get ready to take some reels together with him. In a few minutes, the Bhima boy went missing, and Lakshmi and her daughter Tanvi are still wondering what happened in a few minutes.

    Amid news of the Bhima boy missing being reported from various places, there is a claim that he visited a girl, Kanmani, and handed over her missing ring. The ring was purchased from Bhima. She explained the events to her grandfather, who was surprised to hear about the encounter. As Kanmani seemed to have no clue about Bhima boy, her grandfather explained Bhima's history and legacy to her. 

    Bhima Jewellers had a humble beginning as it started as a silverware shop in a small city named Alappuzha. Lakshmi Narayan was born as the third son of Kuppanna Bhattar and his wife Mahalakshmi from Uduppi. After his father's untimely demise, the family was in great financial trouble, and Lakshmi Narayan used to escape from hunger by having some rice mixed in buttermilk and thus got the name Bhiman. He came to Alleppy with his brother-in-law and grew up there.

    As a young man Bhima Bhattar, as he was called, dreamed of doing silverware business. He started a silver utensil shop with the money he gathered by selling his wife's beautiful anklets. The beauty and purity of products sold by Bhima became very famous. Soon his business became a great success as Bhima never compromised on quality, and the products were sold for minimum profit. This was the beginning of the legacy of Bhima, and the brand became very successful in the years thereafter.

    Bhima paved the way for the gold jewellery business in Kerala. Bhima has always maintained a strong relationship with their customers. What stood them apart was their values and honesty in business. For Bhima, business is not just the exchange of money, but rather it is the exchange of love and belief, a path laid by Bhima Bhattar, which the brand still follows. As they are entering 97 years of business, Bhima is now spread across nations with 50 showrooms and a brand name engraved in the minds of customers.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
