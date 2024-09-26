Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Looking to buy gold in Bengaluru? Check out latest price of 10gm GOLD today, September 26 2024

    Gold prices have surged to new all-time highs, with international rates climbing from $1,800 in November to $2,622—an increase of over $800. In India, the price per gram has broken the previous May record of Rs 6,895, now reaching Rs 7,000.

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today September 26 2024 Check new prices of 10gm gold here vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 9:04 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 9:04 AM IST

    Gold rates dropped in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning, influenced by weak global trends. This decline occurred despite the US Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates by 50 basis points and hinting at the possibility of two additional cuts later this year.

    Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is India's third most populous city and a key IT hub. Known for its year-round pleasant climate, its residents often invest in gold through jewellery and bars.

    Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, September 26, 2024.

    22k - Rs 7,170/gm
    24k - Rs 7,529/gm

    For 8gm - Rs 57,360(22k)
                      Rs 60,232(24k)

    For 10gm - Rs 71,700(22k)
                       Rs 75,290(24k)

    Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, September 25, 2024.

    22k - Rs 7,110/gm
    24k - Rs 7,466/gm

    For 8gm - Rs 56,880(22k)
                      Rs 59,728(24k)

    For 10gm - Rs 71,100(22k)
                       Rs 74,660(24k)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SpiceJet to SBI: Stocks to watch on September 26, 2024 RKK

    SpiceJet to SBI: Stocks to watch on September 26, 2024

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 25: Rate of 8 gram gold surges by Rs 480; CHECK details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 25: Rate of 8 gram gold surges by Rs 480; CHECK details

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 25 2024: Check new prices of 10gm gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 25 2024: Check new prices of 10gm gold here

    Fuel price on September 25: Check petrol, diesel rates in major cities gcw

    Fuel price on September 25: Check petrol, diesel rates in major cities

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 24: Rate of 8 gram gold surges further to touch Rs 56,000; CHECK details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 24: Rate of 8 gram gold surges further to touch Rs 56,000; CHECK details

    Recent Stories

    SpiceJet to SBI: Stocks to watch on September 26, 2024 RKK

    SpiceJet to SBI: Stocks to watch on September 26, 2024

    'Kalki 2898 AD' to be screened at The Busan International Film Festival on October 8 and 9 RKK

    'Kalki 2898 AD' to be screened at The Busan International Film Festival on October 8 and 9

    Mumbai Rain Update: Schools, colleges shut today september 26 2024after IMD issues red alert in city anr

    Mumbai Rain Update: Schools, colleges shut today after IMD issues red alert in city

    Karnataka landslide: Arjun's mortal remains likely to reach Kerala on Friday; DNA test results awaited anr

    Karnataka landslide: Arjun's mortal remains likely to reach Kerala on Friday; DNA test results awaited

    Numerology Prediction for September 26, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 26, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon