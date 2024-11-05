Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 5, 2024: Latest prices of 1gm, 8gm and 10gm gold updated here

Gold prices hit new all-time highs, with international rates soaring from $1,800 in November to $2,622. In India, the cost per gram has surpassed the previous May record of Rs 6,895, reaching Rs 7,000.

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 5, 2024: Latest prices of 1gm, 8gm and 10gm gold updated here vkp
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 8:55 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 8:55 AM IST

Gold rates dipped in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning, influenced by weak global trends. This decline occurred despite the US Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates by 50 basis points and hinting at the possibility of two additional cuts later this year.

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is India's third most populous city and a key IT hub. Known for its year-round pleasant climate, its residents often invest in gold through jewellery and bars.

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, November 5, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,485/gm
24k - Rs 7,859/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,880(22k)
                  Rs 62,872(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 74,850(22k)
                   Rs 78,590(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, November 4, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,485/gm
24k - Rs 7,859/gm

For 8gm - Rs 59,880(22k)
                  Rs 62,872(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 74,850(22k)
                   Rs 78,590(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, November 3, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,500/gm
24k - Rs 7,875/gm

For 8gm - Rs 60,000(22k)
                  Rs 63,000(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 75,000(22k)
                   Rs 78,750(24k)

The gold rate in Bengaluru has significantly risen over the past 10 days. The price of 10gm gold has reached a record-high, Rs 70,000. Take a look at Gold rates over the past 5 days here.

November 2: Rs 7,500 for 22k
                        Rs 7,875 for 24k

November 1: Rs 7,570 for 22k
                       Rs 7,949 for 24k

October 31, 2024: Rs 7,555 for 22k
                               Rs 7,933 for 24k

