Bengaluru: BBMP to seal properties with unpaid tax arrears from December 1

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has directed officials to seal non-residential buildings with significant tax arrears. The move aims to improve property tax collection, especially from defaulters. The One Time Relief scheme ends on November 30, after which tax liabilities will double, prompting increased awareness and action.

Bengaluru BBMP to seal properties with unpaid tax arrears from December 1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 9:31 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has issued a strong directive to officials, instructing them to seal non-residential buildings with significant property tax arrears. This move is part of a broader effort to address the mounting concerns over unpaid property taxes and to ensure the timely collection of outstanding dues.

During a meeting held on Monday, Girinath emphasized the importance of improving tax collection, particularly from defaulters who owe large amounts. He also noted the need to take action against those who provided false information under the Self-Declared Property Tax System (SAS) and later revised their declarations. The Chief Commissioner urged officials to adopt effective measures within each respective zone to tackle these issues.

Girinath further highlighted the urgency of addressing tax arrears under the One Time Relief (OTS) scheme, which waives interest and penalties. The OTS scheme, which has been in place under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), is set to expire on November 30. He stressed the need to raise awareness among defaulters, informing them that from December 1 onwards, their tax liabilities would double. 

To ensure the effectiveness of the initiative, Girinath instructed sector-wise actions to be taken to target areas with high delinquency. Several senior BBMP officials, including Special Commissioner Munish Maunsil, Surallar Vikas Kishore, Dr. K. Harish Kumar, Avinash Menon Rajendran, and Preeti Gellot, were also present during the meeting.

The BBMP’s decision to intensify property tax recovery efforts reflects its commitment to improving civic services and addressing financial shortfalls in the city’s administration. 

