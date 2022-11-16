Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk announces Twitter Blue subscription to relaunch on November 29

    Elon Musk says the new Twitter Blue will relaunch on November 29th. In a tweet, he said he would be “punting” the relaunch to the new date “to make sure that it is rock solid.”

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

    Elon Musk has revealed that the revamped Twitter Blue will finally be relaunched on November 29. The millionaire tweeted the information. According to him, the service will be delayed in order to get off to a "rock solid" start.

    In his tweet, he said, "Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid." In the same thread of tweets, Musk confirmed that all legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a matter of months.

    Musk said that it will be difficult to determine who is a celebrity and who isn't in response to a question regarding the official badge and other badges that promote celebrities. According to him, "follower count and banning willful imitation" might be taken into account when drawing a distinction.

    "Hard to say who's celeb & who isn't. Being able to sort by following numbers & disallowing blatant imitation certainly fixes this," he wrote in a tweet.

    A week after Musk's takeover, the redesigned Twitter Blue was introduced, and because both the old checkmarks and the new Twitter Blue subscription were active, there was turmoil on the network. Numerous individuals have successfully impersonated well-known accounts by changing their names while maintaining the blue checkmark. Impersonator accounts have increased as a result of the misunderstanding. In the end, Twitter removed the function.

    The new function will cost $7.99 in the US, according to Elon Musk. Although the cost hasn't been made public in India, several users have claimed to have received messages asking them to subscribe to Twitter Blue, which costs Rs 719. The price turns out to be more than what US users have been asked to pay for the Blue subscription.

