India's basmati rice yield is projected to increase by 5 to 10 percent this year due to favorable monsoon rains. Experts anticipate higher export availability to meet growing international demand for Indian cuisine across global markets.

Basmati Rice Yield Outlook

India's basmati rice yield is expected to increase by 5 to 10 per cent this year compared to the previous year, supported by favourable rainfall and better crop conditions, according to Rajeev Setia, President, Basmati IREF, and Joint Managing Director, Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat International Rice Conference 2026 in New Delhi, Setia said the monsoon and subsequent rainfall had supported the growth of the basmati crop, resulting in expectations of higher yields.

"The monsoon was reasonable... and thereafter there were good rains. Just look around, greenery we have all around. So in that way the crop grew and the yield in this particular year for basmati rice is higher," he said. Asked about the expected increase, Setia said, "It will definitely be 5-10%... higher as compared to the preceding year."

Impact on Global Trade

Export and Market Growth

The expected improvement in yields is significant for India's basmati rice industry, as higher agricultural productivity could support export availability amid expectations of growing international demand. Setia also expressed optimism about the long-term demand for Indian basmati rice, pointing to the increasing popularity of Indian food across international markets.

"The requirement of Basmati is likely to grow in the time to come," he told ANI. He said Indian basmati rice has established a presence across international markets, while his own company exports to 96 countries. Setia noted that the growing popularity of Indian cuisine among consumers in Europe and the United States is helping expand the market for basmati rice beyond traditional consumers.

Geographical Significance

He also highlighted India's position in the global basmati rice trade, noting that the crop has geographical indication (GI) recognition and is cultivated in specific geographical regions. India is one of the world's leading producers and exporters of basmati rice, with the crop playing an important role in the country's agricultural exports. Higher yields could improve supply availability, although actual export performance will also depend on international demand and market conditions.

The Bharat International Rice Conference 2026 is being held from October 23 to 25 in New Delhi, bringing together Indian exporters, international buyers and other stakeholders in the global rice trade. (ANI)