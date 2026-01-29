According to Economic Survey 2026, India's banking system is stable with strong capital, low non-performing assets (NPAs), and rising profitability. Asset quality has hit a multi-decadal low, with recovery rates improving significantly.

Improved Asset Quality and Recovery

A significant improvement has been observed in the asset quality of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), as evidenced by their gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio and net NPA ratio, having reached a multi-decadal low level and record low level, respectively. The Economic Survey further highlighted that the recovery rate in NPAs in SCBs has approximately doubled from 13.2 per cent in FY18 to 26.2 per cent in FY25. The slippage ratio of SCBs, which measures the amount of new accretion to NPAs during the FY as a percentage of standard loans and advances as at the beginning of FY, has also improved from 7.1 per cent in FY18 to 1.4 per cent in FY25 and further to 1.3 per cent in FY26, as of September 2025.

The recovery rate through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC/Code) has improved from 28.3 per cent in FY24 to 36.6 per cent in FY25. Through the SARFESI, it has improved from 25.4 per cent in FY24 to 31.5 per cent in FY25. At the same time, the capitalto-risk-weighted-asset ratio (CRAR) of the SCBs remained strong at 17.2 per cent as of September 2025, it said.

Sector-Wise Asset Quality Breakdown

Furthermore, this improvement in asset quality has been observed across broad economic sectors. The GNPA ratio for the industry decreased from 2.3 per cent in March 2025 to 1.9 per cent in September 2025. For services, the ratio decreased from 2.0 per cent to 1.8 per cent, and for personal loans, it decreased from 1.2 per cent to 1.1 per cent, the Economic Survey highlighted.

In contrast, the GNPA ratio for the agriculture sector remains relatively higher at 6.0 per cent in September 2025 and has improved marginally from 6.1 per cent in March 2025. However, the share of this sector in total GNPA has increased from 34.6 per cent to 36.3 per cent over the same period, it said.

Bank Profitability Metrics

On the profitability metrics of banks, the Economic Survey said the profit after tax increased by 16.9 per cent (YoY) in FY25 and by 3.8 per cent (YoY) by September 2025.

The return on equity for SCBs has experienced a marginal decline from 13.8 per cent in March 2024 to 13.6 per cent in March 2025; however, it has maintained a steady upward trend since March 2020. On the other hand, the return on assets has remained stable at 1.4 per cent in March 2025, consistent with the level recorded in March 2024. As of September 2025, these metrics stand at 12.5 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively. (ANI)