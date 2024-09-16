Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing: Should investors hold or book profits? All you need to know

    According to grey market premium (GMP) data, Bajaj Housing Finance shares are expected to list at around Rs 147, reflecting a potential 110% premium. Investors are eyeing substantial gains at the stock's debut, and many are expected to book profits quickly due to the initial excitement surrounding the listing.

    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

    Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd is set to list its shares on the stock market on Monday (September 16) following its highly successful IPO that garnered an impressive Rs 3.23 lakh crore in subscriptions. The IPO attracted significant interest from investors, and the shares, which were allocated to successful bidders on September 13, are expected to make a strong debut, with predictions of a more than 100% increase over the issue price of Rs 70 per share.

    According to grey market premium (GMP) data, Bajaj Housing Finance shares are expected to list at around Rs 147, reflecting a potential 110% premium. Investors are eyeing substantial gains at the stock’s debut, and many are expected to book profits quickly due to the initial excitement surrounding the listing.

    Despite the high expectations for immediate returns, market analysts advise a more measured approach. Narendra Solanki, Head of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, recommends long-term holding for investors who received IPO allotments. He believes Bajaj Housing Finance’s solid fundamentals and promising growth prospects make it a stock to hold onto. Solanki cited the company's plans to deepen customer relationships and expand into new geographies as key factors that could drive future success.

    On the other hand, Rajesh Agarwal, Head of Research at AUM Capital, suggests that investors should consider booking profits if the stock lists at a premium of 150% or more. "If the stock price exceeds Rs 150, partial profit booking would be a prudent strategy," he said.

    Analysts agree that Bajaj Housing Finance is well-positioned for long-term growth, thanks to its strong asset growth, diversified product portfolio, and robust business model. However, those seeking immediate returns may consider profit-booking depending on the listing performance.

    With a market capitalization expected to reach Rs 58,297 crore at the upper price band, Bajaj Housing Finance is poised to become a significant player in India’s housing finance sector.

