Assam is fast becoming a key live entertainment destination, says a report by BookMyShow, ATDC, and EY-Parthenon. It highlights how concerts, like Post Malone's, boost tourism and the economy, projecting a Rs 700 crore impact in five years.

Once peripheral to India's live entertainment circuit, Assam is fast emerging as one of the country's most compelling concert destinations. Backed by progressive policies, strategic infrastructure investments, rising audience demand and key public-private partnerships, the state is demonstrating how live entertainment can serve as both a cultural asset and a catalyst for economic growth.

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The Assam Blueprint: A Tourism Multiplier

In a landmark step towards institutionalising this vision, BookMyShow, India's leading live entertainment and culture platform in collaboration with the Assam Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (ATDC) and EY-Parthenon, strategy and consulting firm, has unveiled The Assam Blueprint: Turning Live Music Economy into a Tourism Multiplier, a comprehensive report capturing the economic, tourism, workforce and cultural impact of live entertainment in Assam, following one of Guwahati's largest live entertainment spectacles: Post Malone's first-ever India solo headline concert, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live. Far beyond the economic impact assessment of this single event, the BookMyShow, ATDC and EY-Parthenon report positions Assam as an early example of how strategic ecosystem-building, destination development and long-term investment can transform live entertainment from a standalone cultural moment to a recurring economic multiplier. It estimates that a structured pipeline of marquee events could generate over Rs 700 crore in cumulative economic impact within Assam over the next five years.

Post Malone Concert: A Case Study in Economic Impact

The BookMyShow, ATDC and EY-Parthenon report highlights Post Malone's first-ever India solo headline concert in Guwahati as a case study to demonstrate how live entertainment can generate tangible economic value across tourism, hospitality, mobility, retail and local services. According to BookMyShow's and EY-Parthenon's estimates, the concert generated Rs 43 crore in total economic impact across multiple industries, including Rs 32 crore injected directly into Assam's economy through attendee-led spending, and Rs 5 crore in GST revenue into the government's coffers. Despite acute airline operational disruptions during the period, the event drew approximately 20,000 attendees, with nearly 53% travelling from outside Guwahati and arriving from more than 200 cities and towns across India.

Multiplier Effect and Regional Tourism Boost

Beyond the headline figures, the multiplier effect was remarkably far-reaching. For every Rs 100 spent on a concert ticket, attendees spent approximately Rs 899 on accommodation, travel, dining, shopping and other local services. Hotels in the city reported a nearly 30% increase in occupancy during the concert weekend, local transport operators experienced more than 50% growth in ride demand, restaurants and cafes recorded over 33% growth in walk-ins, while retail businesses witnessed more than 30% higher footfalls during the event. The concert also acted as a catalyst for regional tourism, encouraging visitors to explore destinations beyond Guwahati, including Kaziranga National Park, Majuli Island, Kamakhya Temple and Sivasagar. In doing so, it also reinforced the city's role as the principal gateway to the vibrant North-East and its diverse tourism circuits.

North-East's Rise as a Live Entertainment Hub

The BookMyShow, ATDC and EY-Parthenon report highlights the emergence of the North-East as one of India's fastest-growing live entertainment markets. Long celebrated for its rich musical heritage, thriving independent music culture and highly engaged fan communities, the region is increasingly becoming a key stop on national and international touring circuits. This momentum is well-reflected in audience behaviour. Assam hosted 55 ticketed events, and Guwahati recorded a 188% surge in live-event attendance in 2025, underscoring the rapid evolution of a market once considered beyond India's mainstream concert circuit.

Guwahati is emerging as an important hub for India's experience economy, establishing how strong audience demand, improving connectivity, and long-term investments in infrastructure and positive policy changes can transform a region into a touring destination of choice for global artists and fans alike. This shift mirrors a broader trend unfolding across India, where large-format live entertainment is increasingly shaping new economic and cultural destinations beyond traditional metros. From Coldplay's record-breaking concerts in Ahmedabad to Post Malone's historic performance in Guwahati, Indian cities are emerging as hubs for world-class live experiences that generate measurable value across tourism, hospitality, mobility and local enterprise. The ground-level impact extends beyond audiences and artists. The Post Malone concert mobilised approximately 2,500 personnel across security, hospitality, production, logistics and venue management while creating meaningful short-term employment opportunities and enabling participation from local vendors across staging, branding, infrastructure, food and beverage, connectivity, payments and sustainability operations.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Assam's Growth

Kumar Padmapani Bora, IRS, Managing Director, Assam Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (ATDC), said, "For Assam, the concert economy is not just about entertainment; it is about tourism, culture, youth engagement and economic growth working together. Our objective is to build a facilitative ecosystem where large events become repeatable opportunities that bring visitors into the state, create local employment, and showcase Assam to national and global audiences."

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, "The next phase of India's live entertainment growth will be defined by building entirely new cultural and entertainment hubs. The North-East represents one of the most compelling opportunities in that journey, combining a rich musical heritage with a highly engaged audience and a rapidly evolving ecosystem. The Post Malone concert demonstrated how globally benchmarked live experiences can generate value far beyond the venue, creating impact across tourism, hospitality, local enterprise and employment. More importantly, it showed what becomes possible when government, industry and local stakeholders align behind a shared vision. Assam's journey offers a powerful example of how live entertainment can contribute to economic growth, destination-building and cultural relevance, while creating a blueprint for the future of India's concert economy."

Raghav Anand, Partner and Leader, Media and Entertainment, EY-Parthenon, said, "Live events have demonstrated a powerful economic multiplier effect, generating meaningful spending across hospitality, transport, retail and local services. What makes Assam particularly exemplary is not just the headline economic impact, but the ecosystem behind it: clear policy direction, institutional coordination, infrastructure investment and a commitment to measuring outcomes. When live entertainment is treated as economic infrastructure rather than a one-off spectacle, it becomes a repeatable engine for tourism, employment and regional growth."

Sustained Investment: The Key to a Thriving Concert Economy

One of the BookMyShow, ATDC and EY-Parthenon reports' key findings is that successful concert economies are built not through isolated events, but through sustained investment in ecosystem readiness. Assam's emergence as a live entertainment destination, driving hordes of outstation crowds, has been influenced by progressive policy measures, infrastructure development, hospitality expansion, single-window facilitation through ATDC and continued investment in local talent and vendor ecosystems. These efforts are helping transform the state into a rapidly growing entertainment corridor within India's live experience economy.

The Road Ahead for India's Next Entertainment Corridor

The momentum is already evident. Following Post Malone's landmark performance in Guwahati, Assam is now set to welcome legendary rock band Guns N' Roses on November 17th, 2026, further reinforcing the state's growing stature on the global touring map. As India's experience economy expands beyond traditional metros, Assam's journey demonstrates how live entertainment can drive tourism, employment and economic growth, while offering a blueprint for emerging destinations across the country.

Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow, said, "When we signed the MOU with Assam Tourism, we were not just planning events; we were designing an ecosystem. Live entertainment, done at scale, is one of the most powerful economic multipliers a state can invest in. It fills hotel rooms, activates local businesses and creates skilled employment overnight. Our five-year roadmap with Assam is built on that premise - to transform the state into a recurring destination for world-class live experiences, anchoring the North-East as India's next great entertainment corridor." (ANI)