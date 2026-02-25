Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta discussed advancing vehicle electronics and the India Semiconductor Mission's role in boosting intelligent systems and road safety, aligning with India's focus on domestic EV tech.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw met Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, and discussed advancements in vehicle electronics and the role of the India Semiconductor Mission in strengthening intelligent vehicle systems and road safety.

In a social media post, the minister said, "Met Mr. Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy. Discussed advancements in vehicle electronics and how India Semiconductor Mission can contribute to enhancing road safety and strengthening intelligent vehicle systems."

Fostering Domestic Semiconductor Capabilities

The discussions come at a time when India is focusing on building domestic semiconductor capabilities to support emerging sectors such as electric vehicles, electronics, and advanced mobility solutions. The India Semiconductor Mission by the government aims to boost semiconductor manufacturing, design, and innovation and strengthen supply chains for electronics and EVs. The Union Budget 2026-27 marked a decisive moment for India's technology ambitions with the announcement of India Semiconductor Mission 2.0. A provision of Rs. 1,000 crore has been made for ISM 2.0 for FY 2026-27

Ather Energy's Collaboration and Initiatives

Ather Energy has also been actively collaborating with the government to strengthen India's clean mobility ecosystem. Last year, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Under the partnership, Ather Energy will collaborate with DPIIT under the Build in Bharat initiative led by the Startup Policy Forum (SPF), a coalition of over 50 innovation-focused startups working towards strengthening manufacturing in India. The MoU outlined a comprehensive partnership, including strategic mentorship for deep-tech startups, infrastructure support for startups in the EV value chain, and joint innovation programmes such as the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge.

Growth of India's EV Sector

India's electric two-wheeler segment has emerged as the backbone of the country's EV transition, driven by strong policy support and rising adoption. According to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, 11,49,334 electric two-wheelers were sold in FY 2024-25, reflecting a 21 per cent increase compared to 9,48,561 units in the previous year.

Role of Government Schemes

Government schemes such as the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) Phase II have played a key role in accelerating adoption. The scheme aims to support the adoption of electric two-wheelers, along with other vehicle categories, by providing demand incentives and promoting domestic manufacturing.

Electric two-wheelers dominate India's EV ecosystem, accounting for a significant share of overall electric vehicle sales, highlighting their critical role in driving mass electrification and sustainable mobility. Government initiatives, including the India Semiconductor Mission and EV incentive schemes, are expected to further strengthen domestic manufacturing, technology innovation, and adoption of intelligent electric mobility solutions. (ANI)