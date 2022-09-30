Top Apple executive sacked over vulgar comment in viral TikTok video; Here's what he said

After making a vulgar remark in a trending TikTok video, Apple's Vice President of procurement Tony Blevins has reportedly been asked to leave the tech giant. Tony Blevins, who is a key player in the company's supply chain operations, said in the video that he likes to "fondle big-breasted women".

Apple's Vice President of Procurement Tony Blevins has reportedly been asked to quit the company after making a rude remark in a hot TikTok video. Apple has not officially addressed the reasons behind his departure, but the exit comes days after the top executive made an off-colour joke in a viral clip.

According to AppleInsider, TikTok and Instagram inventor Daniel Mac approached Blevins about his series in which he interviews wealthy people about their jobs. Mac approached the CEO as he was parking a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a car worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The video, which was released on September 5, shows Blevins addressing the question. When asked what he does for a living, “I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off," he said. Blevins also mentioned his “hell of a dental plan", which, presumably, he will be losing.

Media reports state that Blevins verified the event occurred on August 18. "I would want to use this opportunity to genuinely apologise to anyone who was upset by my erroneous effort at comedy," he told the various media reports.

The video earned over 40,000 likes on Instagram and 1.3 million views on TikTok. The clip was also reportedly being discussed among Apple employees and some even expressed anger at the remarks. When the workers contacted Apple's human resources office about the TikTok video, the division initiated an inquiry right away. Additionally, the video was shared with Apple’s staff and some of its significant suppliers.

Jeff Williams, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, has been Blevins’s boss for most of the executive’s 22-year stint at the company. Williams reportedly made the decision that Blevins had to go, and is assuming his duties.