AI company Anthropic has priced its initial public offering at 83 dollars per share. The offering includes 980 million shares, with trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ANT set for November 19, 2026.

Anthropic Prices Class A Common Stock IPO at 83 Dollars Per Share

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic, PBC has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of Class A common stock at USD 83 per share, with 980 million shares being offered, according to a press release issued by the company. Of the total shares on offer, 956,351,354 shares are being sold by Anthropic, while the remaining 23,648,646 shares are being sold by certain existing stockholders. The company clarified that it would not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

"Today Anthropic, PBC priced its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at $83.00 per share. The offering consists of 980,000,000 shares of Class A common stock, 956,351,354 of which are being sold by Anthropic and 23,648,646 of which are being sold by certain selling stockholders. Anthropic will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders," the release read.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 19, 2026, under the ticker symbol 'ANT'. The offering is expected to close on November 20, subject to the fulfilment of customary closing conditions.