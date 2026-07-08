Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh met Samsung Electronics executives in South Korea, urging them to develop the state as a hub for AI infrastructure, including data centres and server manufacturing, and to explore setting up a display fab unit.

Andhra Pradesh IT, Electronics and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh held discussions with senior executives of Samsung Electronics in South Korea, pitching the state as a potential hub for AI infrastructure, as per a statement by the Minister.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Minister has urged Samsung Electronics to develop Andhra Pradesh as a hub for AI infrastructure, including data centres, server manufacturing, servicing, and to explore setting up a display fab in the state.

Meeting with Samsung Executives

Sharing the information on X, he said he met with Samsung Electronics (South Korea) executives, including Senior Director and APAC MX Business Head Helena Park, Director of B2B Business Hee Soo Yang, and Enterprise Business Global Sales Head VP Jun Lee, during his visit to Seoul.

"I met Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Senior Director, APAC MX Business Head Helena Park, Director B2B Business Hee Soo Yang, Enterprise Business Global Sales Head VP Jun Lee in Seoul," he added.

As per the Minister's post, the discussions focused on strengthening the data-centre pipeline in Andhra Pradesh, where he requested that the state be transformed into Samsung India's hub for the full AI-compute ecosystem, including data centres, server manufacturing, and servicing.

Apart from this, he also urged the company to explore the possibility of setting up a display fabrication unit in Andhra Pradesh."Centring on the data-centre pipeline in AP, I requested to transform AP into Samsung India's hub for the full AI-compute stack, including data centres, server manufacturing, and servicing. I was urged to explore possibilities for setting up a display fab in AP," he added.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

The minister was invited by the Republic of Korea as part of efforts to deepen bilateral relations and strengthen investment cooperation between the two sides. The invitation was extended by the Republic of Korea Consul-General in Chennai, Chang Nyun Kim, who said the official engagements were aimed at expanding areas of collaboration.

Lokesh is on an official visit to South Korea from July 5 to July 11. During the visit, Lokesh will hold further investment meetings with Korean companies and participate in a roundtable organised by the Korea Auto Industry Cooperation Agency. He will also attend a roadshow to encourage Korean companies to participate in the CII Partnership Summit-2026. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)