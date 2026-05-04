Ambuja Cements reported a resilient FY26 with its highest-ever annual sales volume of 73.7 million tonnes and revenue of Rs 40,656 crore. EBITDA grew 31% YoY to Rs 6,539 crore, despite industry challenges and rising costs.

Ambuja Cements reported its highest-ever annual sales volume and strong earnings growth for FY26, despite facing global uncertainties and rising costs.

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Record Performance in FY26

In a press release, the company said it delivered steady performance for the year ended March 31, 2026. It recorded a record annual volume of 73.7 million tonnes and revenue of Rs 40,656 crore. For FY26, EBITDA stood at Rs 6,539 crore (Rs 887 per metric tonne), up 31% year-on-year on a normalised basis. Quarterly performance was also strong. The company posted its highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 19.9 million tonnes, up 10% YoY and revenue of Rs 10,915 crore, up 9% YoY.

Resilience Amidst Challenges

CEO and Whole-Time Director Vinod Bahety said FY26 was a challenging year for the cement sector, but the company remained resilient. "FY 26 has been year of resilience for the Cement sector which has witnessed consolidation, GST 2.0 reforms on one side, while adverse weather conditions, global geo-political factors and state elections affected some or the other way. Against this backdrop, Ambuja Cements delivered a resilient performance for the year with highest ever annual volume of 73.7 MnT, revenue of Rs 40,656 Cr, EBITDA at Rs 6,539 Cr (Rs 887 PMT) and normalised PAT of Rs 2,647 Cr." noted Bahety.

Strong Financials and Strategic Consolidation

In Q4 FY26, Ambuja maintained strong performance with volume at 19.9 million tonnes, revenue at Rs 10,915 crore, and EBITDA at Rs 1,464 crore. The company said its volumes grew faster than the industry, supported by higher sales of premium products and better use of existing assets.

Ambuja also highlighted its strong financial position, noting it remains debt-free with solid liquidity and top credit ratings. On strategy, FY26 marked a shift from expansion to consolidation. The company successfully merged Sanghi and Penna under its "One Cement Platform."

Outlook and Cost Management

However, it flagged ongoing cost pressures from fuel, diesel, packaging shortages, and a weaker rupee, which are expected to continue into the first half of FY27. Looking ahead, Bahety said India's long-term infrastructure outlook remains strong, but near-term growth may stay moderate. The company expects industry demand to grow around 5% in FY27.

"We remain focused on stabilising new capacities, strengthening operating efficiency and improving asset utilisation, supported by a debt free balance sheet, strong liquidity and the highest credit ratings" Bahety noted. To manage costs, Ambuja is focusing on optimising fuel use, increasing renewable energy, cutting logistics costs, and improving production and inventory efficiency. (ANI)