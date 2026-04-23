Amazon India will invest over Rs 2,800 crore to enhance associate safety, health, and financial well-being. The investment will also expand its operations network across India, including quick commerce, as part of its USD 35 billion plan.

Amazon India on Thursday said it will invest over Rs 2,800 crore to strengthen associate safety, health, and financial well-being while expanding its operations network across the country, according to a company statement.

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The investment is part of the company's broader plan to invest more than USD 35 billion in India by 2030, focusing on expansion, AI-driven digitisation, export growth, and job creation.

The company said the investment will build on its Rs 2000 crore investment in 2025, which enabled the launch of 17 new fulfilment centres, six sortation centres, and 75 last-mile delivery stations across India.

"This year, we are investing over INR 2800 crore (~USD 300 million) to further strengthen these efforts, while continuing to scale our operations network and advance the technology that enables faster, safer, and more reliable deliveries for customers. Our initiatives also align with national priorities such as Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, helping expand access to healthcare and financial inclusion for our associates," said Abhinav Singh, VP - Operations, Amazon India and Australia.

Strengthening Associate Welfare and Safety

The company noted it will expand initiatives such as Project Ashray to provide accessible rest facilities for delivery associates, expanding health and wellness programs such as Sushruta for truck drivers and their families, along with new initiatives, while enabling access to preventive healthcare through nationwide medical camps.

The company is also enhancing medical and accident insurance, while extending financial inclusion and social security access through the Samriddhi program by enabling enrolment in schemes like Ayushman Bharat Health Account and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana for Amazon associates and community members.

Expanding Operations Network

Amazon said it will also invest in expanding its pan-India operations network, including fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery stations, to improve capacity and delivery speeds, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The company plans to scale its quick commerce service, Amazon Now, by expanding micro-fulfilment centres and increasing its presence in more cities.

(ANI)