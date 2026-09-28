Air India and Adani Airports launched a new online duty-free platform for international travellers. It allows pre-ordering items with up to 25% discount, earning loyalty points, and collecting purchases at designated airport counters.

Air India and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), the country’s largest private airport operator, today announced the launch of an integrated online duty-free shopping platform for international travellers. Seamlessly integrated into Air India’s official website and mobile application, the new digital storefront lets passengers departing from or arriving at select Indian airports browse, pre-order, and securely pay for duty-free items before their journey. Customers can collect their packaged purchases at designated airport duty-free counters, as per the statement issued.

Benefits for Travellers

For passengers, the new platform offers instant savings and convenience with introductory discounts of up to 25% on standard retail shelf prices, with the added advantage of stacking bank offers and seasonal privileges. Travellers can choose from a wide digital catalogue covering premium cosmetics and fragrances, luxury chocolates and confectionery, consumer electronics, and world-class spirits — ensuring they secure the best deals before even stepping into the airport.

Loyalty Program Integration

"In addition to introductory discounts of up to 25%, the partnership embeds loyalty rewards into the retail flow: members of Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty program will automatically earn 3 Maharaja Points for every INR 100 spent on eligible duty-free transactions," the statement mentioned.

Availability and Expansion

"The digital service is available for passengers travelling to and from major airports with duty-free hubs at Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram. Eligibility extends to customers on codeshare itineraries, including flights operated by Air India Express, with planned rollouts across additional domestic and international gateways in subsequent phases," it said.

A Seamless Travel Experience

The partnership brings together Air India's growing digital customer ecosystem and Adani Airports' retail expertise to reimagine duty-free shopping as an integrated part of the travel journey. From trip planning and pre-ordering to airport collection and loyalty rewards, the new offering delivers a seamless, end-to-end experience designed around the evolving needs of today's travellers, it added. (ANI)