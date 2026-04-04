AiMeD applauds the Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026, for decriminalising minor offenses in the medical device industry. The bill replaces imprisonment with fines, reducing the compliance burden and fostering a trust-based ecosystem for innovation and growth.

The Association of Indian Medical Devices Industry (AiMeD) extends its heartfelt appreciation to Rajiv Gauba Committee under Niti Aayog and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for their exemplary coordination with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and other stakeholders in driving the passage of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026. This landmark legislation, passed by both Houses of Parliament on April 3, 2026, represents a transformative step under the Prime Minister's initiative for regulatory reforms. By decriminalising numerous punitive measures previously applied to medical devices under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940--replacing imprisonment for minor procedural violations with graded monetary penalties and structured adjudication--the Bill shifts towards a governance-focused framework with minimal government interference.

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These changes, including amendments to Sections 27A(ii) and 28A, alleviate the compliance burden, reduce litigation, and foster a trust-based ecosystem that empowers the medical devices industry to innovate and grow while upholding public health safeguards. AiMeD commends this whole-of-government approach, involving 23 Ministries, for rationalising over 1,000 offences across 79 Central Acts and promoting Ease of Doing Business in the health sector.

A Shift Towards Trust-Based Governance

Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator of AiMeD, stated: "We applaud Niti Aayog and DPIIT's pivotal role in coordinating with MoH&FW and CDSCO to decriminalise many punitive measures that were earlier applicable under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act on Medical Devices under the Prime Minister's initiative to bring in regulatory reforms designed on more of governance and less of government interference."

Fostering Growth and Competitiveness

These reforms will streamline operations for Indian medical device manufacturers, enhance global competitiveness, and align with international best practices, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare delivery across the country.

About AiMeD

The Association of Indian Medical Devices Industry (AiMeD) is the apex body representing the Indian medical devices sector, advocating for policy reforms, regulatory harmonisation, and industry growth with the objective of Make in India and encouraging responsible manufacturing with the vision to make India a global leading hub. (ANI)