Adani Power earned a 'Leadership' ESG rating from CareEdge with a score of 80.0, outperforming the thermal power sector. Key drivers were its high environmental score, reduced emissions intensity, and strong social and governance performance.

Adani Power has secured a 'Leadership' classification in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating from CareEdge, significantly outperforming broader industry benchmarks despite operating in the carbon-intensive thermal power sector. The rating agency assigned the company an overall ESG score of 80.0, highlighting a shift in performance metrics for India's largest private power producer.

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Detailed ESG Score Breakdown

Environmental Performance

According to the CareEdge ESG Ratings report, the company recorded an environmental score of 75.6, which stands in contrast to the industry median of 50.2. This performance on the environmental pillar, which carries the highest weight for the power sector, was driven by reductions in emissions intensity and improved energy efficiency. Currently, more than 60% of the company's installed capacity utilizes supercritical and ultra-supercritical technology.

CareEdge noted that this infrastructure enables "higher thermal efficiency and lower coal consumption per unit of electricity generated." While absolute emissions increased during the 2025 fiscal year due to capacity expansion, the report found that emissions intensity actually declined by approximately 1% year-on-year. This figure remained below the sector median. The report also highlighted that Scope 2 emissions were "negligible," falling sharply as the company relied on captive generation and integrated rooftop solar systems for auxiliary and administrative loads.

Decarbonization Roadmap

The company's decarbonization strategy currently aligns with a roadmap toward net-zero emissions by 2070. In the near term, the focus remains on efficiency-led improvements. However, the report detailed that medium and long-term plans include "alternative fuels, energy storage, and advanced technologies such as green hydrogen and carbon capture."

Social and Governance Pillars

On the social front, the company achieved a score of 81.6. CareEdge attributed this to strengths in occupational health and safety as well as community engagement. Corporate Social Responsibility programs reached over 1.23 million beneficiaries through initiatives in healthcare and education. These efforts were supported by a structured grievance redressal mechanism which saw "full resolution of reported cases."

The governance pillar received the highest marks with a score of 85.8. The rating agency cited a "robust compliance framework and strong board oversight" as the primary factors for this result.

Future Expansion Plans

At present, the company operates a generation capacity of 18.15 GW. This capacity is slated for expansion to 23.72 GW by 2032, backed by a USD 22 billion capital expenditure programme, marking the largest private sector investment in the Indian power industry. (ANI)