On Labour Day 2026, Gautam Adani announced a 3-pillar transformation for Adani Group, including a new training academy. The strategy aims to flatten hierarchy, improve partnerships, and empower the group's 4 lakh strong workforce.

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, on Friday announced a comprehensive three-pillar transformation strategy and the establishment of the Adani Training Academy to enhance organizational efficiency and workforce development.

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Adani's Three-Pillar Transformation Strategy

Addressing the 'Adani Pariwar' on the occasion of International Labour Day 2026, the Chairman detailed a roadmap focused on a flattened three-layer organizational model, a strategic partnership framework, and a formalized learning ecosystem intended to empower the group's four lakh workers. "If we are to maintain our momentum and build a stronger future, we must move forward with determination on certain fundamentals. Based on these experiences, we've begun work on three major transformations, three pillars," he stated.

The first pillar, a "3-layer model", aims to accelerate decision-making by reducing hierarchical delays, shifting the pace of site-level decisions from days to hours. Adani explained that the second pillar involves a "partnership model" to streamline coordination with contractors and suppliers, while the third pillar focuses on continuous "learning and development".

Adani Training Academy for Skill Enhancement

The newly announced Adani Training Academy is designed to provide a structured path for employees to progress from unskilled roles to leadership positions through technology and skill enhancement. "We are establishing the Adani Training Academy, where there will be a system for every individual to learn and to enhance their skills. And through the medium of technology as well, we will ensure that every colleague receives the opportunity to learn and to advance--regardless of where they are working"

Nation-Building and Human Transformation

The Chairman highlighted several key infrastructure projects, including the Mundra Port, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, and the Ganga Expressway, as milestones in nation-building. He specifically noted that the Dharavi redevelopment project is a mission centered on human transformation rather than profit. "The redevelopment of Dharavi is not merely a project; it is, perhaps, the world's largest and most challenging endeavor in human transformation. I have undertaken this responsibility with the full realization that it is fraught with immense challenges. However, we did not make this decision for the sake of profit. We have assumed this responsibility because, in a sense, Dharavi has stood as a symbol of our collective failure. I wish to change this situation," he said.

Adani shared the story of Subbu, a worker who rose from a labourer at Hazira Port to an Innovation Manager, as an example of the growth potential he envisions for all employees within the group. "When we come to work, we must not view it merely as performing a job. We must understand that every task we undertake is inextricably linked to the development of this nation. When we complete a project, we are not simply finishing a task; we are shaping the future of our country," Adani stated during the address.

'Panchtatva' for Workforce Welfare

To support the workforce, Adani introduced five fundamental elements, or 'Panchtatva,' which include prioritizing local hiring, providing fair salaries, and ensuring dignified living conditions. He revealed that the group is constructing air-conditioned housing for 50,000 colleagues in Mundra and Khavda, alongside a cloud kitchen capable of serving one lakh meals daily.

He emphasized that the group, which started with 20 people in Mundra, is now adding Rs 2 lakh crore in assets this year alone. "Therefore, I believe that you are not merely labourers. You are not merely employees. You are not merely officers. You are nation-builders. Come, let us take this pledge on this Workers' Day, that we shall view our work not merely as a job, but as a contribution to nation-building," Adani concluded.

(ANI)