Adani Green Energy's H1 FY27 EBITDA from power supply surged 41% YoY to Rs 7,957 crore, with revenue up 36%. Energy sales grew 32%, driven by a 24% expansion in its operational renewable energy portfolio to 20.8 GW.

Strong H1 and Q2 Performance

Adani Green Energy Ltd reported a 41 per cent year-on-year increase in EBITDA from power supply to Rs 7,957 crore in the first half of FY27, supported by higher renewable energy generation and capacity expansion, while revenue from power supply rose 36 per cent to Rs 8,299 crore. The company’s energy sales increased 32 per cent year-on-year to 25,747 million units during April-September, while cash profit grew 35 per cent to Rs 4,176 crore, according to its financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

In the July-September quarter, EBITDA from power supply rose 51 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,835 crore, while revenue from power supply increased 45 per cent to Rs 4,019 crore. Energy sales grew 33 per cent to 12,090 million units, reflecting higher operational capacity and performance across its renewable energy sites.

Operational Growth and Future Outlook

The company’s operational renewable energy portfolio expanded 24 per cent year-on-year to 20.8 GW in the first half of FY27, following the addition of 4,083 MW of capacity. Capital expenditure increased 38 per cent to Rs 17,160 crore during the period.

“As India’s largest renewable energy company, we take pride in driving the sector’s momentum. This is reflected in our strong execution in H1 FY27, with our operational renewable energy portfolio growing 24% year-on-year to 20.8 GW and energy sales increasing 32%, supporting robust operating performance across our solar, wind and hybrid assets,” CEO Ashish Khanna said.

Expansion in Battery Storage

The company also expanded its battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity, adding 3,081 MWh in the second quarter to take its cumulative operational capacity to 6,632 MWh. This represents more than half of India’s operational battery storage capacity, the company said.

“We remain focused on scaling up storage deployment while closely monitoring the availability of transmission infrastructure,” Khanna said.

Future Targets and Financial Position

With further battery storage additions, the company said it could surpass its 10 GWh BESS capacity guidance for FY27. It is also developing a 30 GW renewable energy plant at Khavda in Gujarat and remains on track to achieve its target of 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The company’s net debt to run-rate EBITDA stood at 5.6 times at the end of the reporting period. (ANI)