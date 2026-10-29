Adani Airport Holdings and IHCL have signed an agreement to open eight new hotels, including Taj and Ginger brands, across four Indian cities to boost travel infrastructure and create integrated airport city destinations for passengers.

Strategic Partnership for Hotel Development

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) entered into a multi-hotel operating agreement to set up eight hotels comprising more than 2,000 rooms across four cities. The properties will open in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Guwahati under IHCL's Taj, Vivanta, Gateway, and Ginger brands. Under the arrangement, Adani Airports handles the development of the hotel properties, while IHCL manages operations across its brand portfolio.

The development includes three Taj hotels, two Vivanta properties, one Gateway hotel, and two Ginger hotels. The Mumbai location involves a Taj hotel at Terminal 2 of the Mumbai airport. The Lucknow development comprises a Vivanta and a Ginger hotel. Ahmedabad includes a Taj and a Vivanta in advance stages of development, while Guwahati features a Taj, Gateway, and Ginger. The properties will provide accommodation, dining, meetings and events, wellness, and recreational facilities.

Leadership Insights on Airport City Growth

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, said, "Across the world, leading airports are evolving into integrated destinations that serve as catalysts for commerce, tourism and urban growth. Our partnership with IHCL is an important step in this journey, bringing together our hospitality-led mixed-use destinations and India’s leading hospitality company to create world-class hotels across key airport cities with its brands including the iconic Taj. Together, we aim to strengthen the hospitality ecosystem within our Airport City developments and contribute to the long-term economic growth of the regions we serve."

Adani Airports also established Adani Airport City Limited to develop a land bank exceeding 655 acres across eight airports in seven states, which includes nearly 440 acres in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. In the initial phase, Adani Airport City plans an investment of more than Rs 20,000 crore to develop around 22 million square feet across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Guwahati. "At Adani Airports, our ambition extends beyond operating airports to developing vibrant Airport Cities that bring together hospitality, business, retail and leisure, while enhancing the overall passenger and visitor experience," Adani added.

Expanding Hospitality Infrastructure

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IHCL, said, "As India strengthens its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, airport-centric developments are emerging as important commercial and hospitality hubs. Our partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Limited brings together two leading Indian companies with a shared vision to build India’s travel and tourism sector."

With this transaction, AAHL maintains tie-ups with hotel brands for 15 properties across its airport locations in India, supporting mixed-use districts connected to their respective urban centers. "Strengthening IHCL’s leading multi-brand presence in India’s key airports, this collaboration will include three Taj hotels, two Vivanta, One Gateway and two Ginger hotels catering to the diverse needs of business and leisure travellers across segments. With these additions IHCL will have 25 hotels across its brandscape at key airports in India," Chhatwal added. (ANI)