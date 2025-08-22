India's gold sales dropped 60% in June 2025 due to record high prices. To improve affordability, the government approved mandatory hallmarking for 9K gold (37.5% pure).

With gold prices hitting record highs in recent weeks—driven in part by the USA’s tariff on gold bars—buyers in India are feeling the pinch. The country, long regarded as the world’s largest consumer of gold, witnessed a 60% drop in gold sales in June 2025, highlighting the strain on consumers’ wallets.

To make gold more accessible, the Government of India recently approved 9-carat (9K) gold for mandatory hallmarking under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) system.

What the Hallmarking Update Means

According to the BIS, “Nine Karat Gold (375 ppt) is now officially under mandatory hallmarking as per BIS Amendment No. 2. All jewellers and hallmarking centres must comply.”

Prior to this update, the official hallmarked gold purities included 14K, 18K, 20K, 22K, 23K, and 24K. The addition of 9K gold makes the system more inclusive, especially for budget-conscious buyers.

24K vs 9K Gold: Understanding the Difference

24K gold is virtually pure (99.9%), containing almost no other metals, while 9K gold contains only 37.5% pure gold, with the remaining 62.5% made up of alloy metals such as copper, silver, or zinc. This makes 9K gold more affordable and durable, ideal for daily wear jewellery.

Why 9K Gold is Gaining Popularity

As gold prices continue to climb, consumers—especially younger buyers and those in rural areas—are increasingly turning to 9K gold for its affordability and versatility. The recent BIS endorsement adds credibility, encouraging jewellers to offer more 9K options.

9K gold is not only easier on the pocket but also less attractive to thieves, making it a safer investment for everyday jewellery. Its lower cost allows for creative designs that appeal to modern buyers without compromising on style.

Price Comparison: 9K vs 24K

The price gap is significant. While 24K gold currently trades around Rs 10,000 per gram (or Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams), 9K gold is available at approximately Rs 3,700 per gram (or Rs 37,000 per 10 grams).

With the festival and wedding season approaching, including Raksha Bandhan in August and Diwali later in the year, the government’s move to legitimize 9K gold aims to meet rising demand while keeping gold accessible for all segments of society.