The 45th India International Trade Fair at Bharat Mandapam features 3,500 exhibitors, 600 startups, and new AI/VR zones. ITPO Chairman Jawed Ashraf also noted that India's manufacturing exports are growing at double-digit rates.

45th India International Trade Fair Showcases Startups and Culture

The 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) has brought together more than 3,500 exhibitors, around 600 startups and participants from 32 states and Union Territories, showcasing India's industrial, entrepreneurial and cultural diversity, ITPO Chairman Jawed Ashraf said on Friday. The fair, being held at Bharat Mandapam from November 14 to 27, also features participation from 11 countries and 51 central ministries, departments and government organisations.

The startup participation through the newly introduced Hall of Inspiration is among the key additions to this year's event. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF), Ashraf said, "We also have, in addition to that, about 500 to 600 startups being exhibited for the first time. So, we have a Hall of Inspiration, which will have about 500 to 600 startups on exhibition". The fair also features a new digital and immersive zone using artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), allowing visitors, particularly young people, to interact with the exhibits. Products under the One District One Product initiative are also being showcased.

Ashraf said there was considerable interest from foreign countries in participating in the fair, but the available exhibition space had reached full capacity. He said greater space in the future could allow larger-scale international participation. Commenting on India's export performance, Ashraf said shipments were growing at double-digit rates despite geopolitical conflicts, trade barriers and sanctions. "Despite all of this, our exports are growing at double-digit rates," he said, adding that manufactured products, including engineering goods, electronics, refined petroleum products and chemicals, were driving the growth.

Speaking to the media, AAFT University Chancellor and Marwah Studios head Sandeep Marwah highlighted the role of culture in promoting business and craftsmanship, saying, "I think it has never happened that a cultural event has been added to the inauguration of a business promotion event like this." He said the integration of art and culture with business events reflected a change in India's approach to showcasing its strengths. Marwah also expressed hope that international participation would increase in the next edition of the fair. "The 13 countries participating this time should double next year, that is what I believe," he said.