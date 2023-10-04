Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    31 million Indian users transitioned to 5G smartphones in 2023: Report

    This transition has led to a remarkable 30% increase in overall network satisfaction compared to 4G. Indian 5G users stand out for their extensive engagement with applications like HD video streaming, video calling, mobile gaming, and augmented reality

    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 7:28 AM IST

    A report published on Tuesday highlights the anticipation of approximately 31 million Indian users making the transition to 5G smartphones in 2023. This significant influx of users presents a substantial opportunity for further 5G integration within the country. The Ericsson Consumer Lab Report reveals that the advent of 5G technology in India has led to an impressive 30% enhancement in overall network satisfaction compared to the previous 4G standard. What distinguishes 5G users in India is their heightened engagement with daily applications, including streaming high-definition videos, video calling services, mobile gaming, and augmented reality experiences.

    On average, these users spend an additional two hours per week utilizing these services in comparison to their counterparts in other early-adopting 5G markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea, China, and various others. Jasmeet Singh Sethi, the Head of Ericsson Consumer Lab, acknowledges the substantial potential for innovation and growth in the Indian market, emphasizing India's capacity to lead in 5G adoption and utilization.

    The survey, conducted earlier in the year, garnered the perspectives of 1.5 billion consumers across 28 different countries. In India, it reflects the viewpoints of 50 million 5G users and 250 million consumers residing in tier 1-3 cities. Additionally, the report notes that one in five users is willing to pay a 14% premium for innovative services and distinctive 5G connectivity.

    These services encompass a range of offerings, including 3D/AR Books Digital Libraries, 5G Creator Packages, 5G Optimized Mobile Gaming, Immersive Replays, Enhanced Event Experiences, and more. Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India and Head of Network Solutions for South-east Asia, Oceania, and India, Ericsson, predicts that mmWave technology will serve as the foundational element for the next wave of 5G growth in India, especially considering the rapid adoption of 5G, escalating data traffic, and the introduction of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) offerings by service providers.

