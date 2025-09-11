France and Spain are predicted to produce 37.4 and 36.8 million hectoliters, respectively. Despite positive quality prospects, slowing export demand and existing wine stocks raise concerns about market value and fair compensation for producers.

Rome: Italy is expected to enjoy a good 2025 harvest and clinch the world's leading producer label once again, according to estimates presented Wednesday by Italy's agriculture ministry and its wine union. Italian winegrowers are expected to produce 47 million hectolitres of wine and grape must, an increase of 8 percent compared to 2024, and a return to the average of previous years. Italy has been the top producer over the past five years, including last year, except for 2023, when France took its place. 2023 was a difficult year for Italy in which production, the lowest ever since the post-war period, was hit by extreme weather and fungal diseases. Production is expected to be particularly high in southern Italy, up 19 percent, Sicily and Puglia, where heavy spring rains replenished groundwater reserves and helped crops withstand an early and hot summer.

Italy Leads Global Wine

The northeast had a more difficult year with changeable weather and disease, and Veneto, the peninsula's leading wine-producing region, remains at average production levels. Overall, Italy is regaining a lead over France, the world's second largest producer, and expected to produce 37.4 million hectolitres. France's production was particularly affected by the hot weather in August. Spain is expected to be in third place, at 36.8 million hectolitres. "It is a balanced vintage, without any extraordinary peaks in production, but with interesting prospects in terms of quality, ranging almost everywhere from good to excellent," the Italian Wine Union and the Association of Italian Oenologists said in a report.

Export demand slowed by 4 percent in the first five months of 2025, while demand also slowed in Italy, with the exception of sparkling wines. The wine industry has been particularly concerned about the impact of US tariffs. "We are facing difficulties that affect not only Italy but all producing countries," the president of the Wine Union, Lamberto Frescobaldi, said in a statement. "The quality of our wine is indisputable, but even good wine, if there is too much of it, causes the sector to lose value.

"Under current market conditions, it will be difficult to guarantee fair remuneration for the sector with a harvest of 47.4 million hectolitres, to which will likely be added around 37 million hectolitres of wine in cellars," Frescobaldi added.



