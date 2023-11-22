Bigg Boss Kannada season 10: Did Sangeetha Sringeri exit the house?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 intensifies as Sangeetha, Vinay, Karthik, and Tanisha spark tensions. A promo hints at Sangeetha's potential exit due to emotional distress. Viewers urged to watch JioCinema for live updates and episodes on Colors Kannada.

The buzz around Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 has intensified as new twists and events unfold within the game show. Recent developments within the house have sparked curiosity, particularly surrounding Sangeetha, Vinay, Karthik, and Tanisha's roles in stirring up controversies and challenges.

Sangeetha, who previously aligned herself with Vinay's team, had undertaken a challenge against Karthik to shave his head. Additionally, Tanisha's actions, particularly involving consuming chillies, contributed to the escalating tension within the house.



Speculation arose about the remorse felt by these contestants for causing distress to their friends, potentially leading to their departure from the house. This uncertainty deepened with the release of a recent promo by JioCinema.

In the promo, Sangeetha expresses a sense of disconnect, stating, 'I am not myself, I feel like I am turning to someone else.' She appears visibly frustrated, mentioning increased pressure inside her head. Karthik attempts to console her but seems exhausted, resulting in a confrontation where he questions her willingness to offer support.

Expressing her dissatisfaction, Sangeetha is seen expressing her disinterest in continuing the game, reportedly approaching Bigg Boss with her concerns. The promo also hints at a scene where the main door of the house appears to be open, raising speculation about Sangeetha's potential exit from the house.



The question lingers: did Sangeetha leave the Bigg Boss Kannada 10 house, or did she opt to remain inside? To quell this curiosity, viewers are encouraged to catch the live broadcast of Bigg Boss Kannada on JioCinema.

Fans can stay updated and watch the 24-hour live broadcast in Kannada on JioCinema. Additionally, the daily episodes are available on Colors Kannada at 9:30 PM and on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:00 PM.