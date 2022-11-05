Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan shows Gautam Vig's ‘love’ truth; Soundarya Sharma cried unconsolably

Salman Khan is going to expose Gautam Vig in front of Soundarya Sharma in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of Bigg Boss 16. Salman is about to reveal something that Soundarya will be surprised to hear. Makers of the show have released a new promo which according to which a blasting revelation by Salman will have a strong impact on Gautam and Soundarya’s chemistry.

In the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman Khan will be seen telling Soundarya Sharma that the person she is trying to defend (Gautam Vig) has said things behind her back. Salman will then show a clip to Soundarya in which Gautam is sitting with his friends Shaleen Bhanot and Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia. During that, Shaleen and Nimrat make fun of Soundarya and without objecting to it, Gautam is rather seen laugjing at it.

After seeing this clip, Soundarya Sharma get angry and shouts at Shaleen Bhanot. She also question Gautam Vig for not taking a stand for her in front of his friends, before bursting out in tears. This is going to be for the first time that Soundarya is going to have such an emotional moment in the house where she cries unconsolably.

Soundarya Sharmaand Gautam Vig’s chemistry has been dragging a lot of traction lately. In fact, during a task where a courtroom was setup, some participants also questioned their reality behind their growing closeness. This also led to several former Bigg Boss contestants slamming the show over it.

Actor and a former Bigg Boss contestant, Gauahar Khan was one among the many who slammed Bigg Boss 16 over questioning the relationship between the two. She took to Twitter recently to express her displeasure over the episode.

While a lot has been said about Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma’s growing fondness towards one another, it will be interesting to see what turn their relationship takes after the show’s host, Salman Khan, shows the clip to Soundarya.