    Ridhi Dogra to star in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Tiger 3’?

    According to a media report, the makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Tiger 3’ have roped in television actor Ridhi Dogra for an important role. The film’s release date was recently pushed; it will now be released on Diwali 2023.

    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 6:20 PM IST

    Fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming film 'Tiger 3'. The look of Salman and Katrina has already been revealed from the film. Apart from this, it has also become clear from the teaser that came out that both of them are ready to win the hearts of fans with their action and romance with this third part of the ‘Tiger’ franchise.

    While fans are looking forward for the release of ‘Tiger 3’, fresh reports are doing rounds about a new casting in the film. It is being claimed that television actor Ridhi Dogra has been cast in 'Tiger 3'. According to a media report, the film makers have roped in for an important role in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer.

    However, till now the name of this artist has been kept hidden. The other star cast of the film has kept silence about it. However, if sources are to be believed, Rakeysh Bapat's ex-wife Riddhi has got an important role in the film. Fans have become quite excited when Riddhi's name surfaced.

    Ridhi Dogra is a popular TV actress and she has appeared in many serials, including ‘Savitri’ and ‘Woh Apna Sa’ She is also active in the world of OTT. Ridhi was seen in web series ‘Asur’ and ‘The Married Woman’. She was previously married to actor Rakeysh Bapat. The two got married in the year 2011.

    Meanwhile, 'Tiger 3' is going to be one of the most expensive films of Bollywood. It will reportedly be made on Rs 250 to Rs 200 crores. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Apart from Salman and Katrina, Emraan Hashmi will also be seen in an important role in this film. Recently, the makers of ‘Tiger 3’ postponed the release of the film. It was earlier expected to release in April 2023, but now will release in the theatres on Diwali 2023.

