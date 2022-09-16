Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s show to premiere on THIS date; here’s when and where you can watch it

    Salman Khan is returning with the 16th season of his reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’. If you are a fan of this controversial show, there continue reading to know about its premiere date, and, where and when can you watch it.

    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

    Fans of the controversial reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ are excited as the show, hosted by Salman Khan, is returning to the screens with its 16th episode. Recently, the show’s promo video was released by the makers that had grabbed the attention of the fans. Now, the show’s premiere date has also been revealed; here is everything you need to know about the show’s premiere date.

    According to the report of ETimes, ‘Bigg Boss 16’ hosted by Salman Khan, will be premiered on Saturday, October 1 on Colors TV. The premiere episode has been broken into two parts, of which the second instalment will be aired on Sunday, October 2. Although earlier the date of the show was said to be October 8 and October 9.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Like every year, Salman Khan will be seen hosting this season too. There have been reports in the media claiming that the actor has demanded a hefty fee for Bigg Boss 16. Also, it was reported that he placed a condition that only when he gets the exorbitant price, he will host the show. The actor had reportedly charged Rs 350 crore for hosting Bigg Boss 15.

    Meanwhile, In the first promo of 'Bigg Boss 16', it was told that this time there will be no rules or laws. In such a situation, the contestants will have to play the game on their own, deciding things for themselves. However, despite the release of the show’s promo, the show’s actual format will be known only after its premiere.

    As for the contestants, actors Subhangi Atre, Jannaz Zubair, Tina Dutta, Nusrat Jahan, Fahman Khan, Faisal Sheikh, Munawar Farooqui and Poonam Pandey have been approached for Bigg Boss 16. While some have already confirmed their presence on the show, there are few who are still in talks with the channel and the makers. The names of Charu Asopa and Rajiv Sen has also reportedly been added to the list of possible contestants.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
