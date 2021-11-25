Happy birthday Rakhi Sawant: Entertaining statements of Bigg Boss contestant which will make your sides ache

Rakhi Sawant is known to be the ultimate entertainment queen. She has created news for having a crazy swayamvar, kiss controversy and taking dig into politics. Check out some of her entertaining statements here.

Rakhi Sawant is known to be the ultimate drama queen. She has created news for having a crazy swayamvar, kiss controversy and taking a dive into politics. The diva knows to make sure that she stuns everyone with her entertaining statements. Whether you love or hate her, she will always put a smile on your face. As the actress turns a year older today, let us take a look back at her entertaining statements.

Rakhi's statement on Raj Kundra's porn racket case

She had made a controversial statement when reacting to Shilpa Shetty's hubby, Raj Kundra's arrest in the porn case. She had released a media statement where she had said that she was not against anyone. Nobody points a gun at one's head and makes one shoot pornography. No one should blame anyone. Nobody is lifting anyone and asking anyone to shoot. Rakhi also said that it's a free country, people do different kinds of work. There are so many people in the world, who are doing so many things but why is only Raj Kundra being blamed? If you sell sex, people buy sex, if you sell talent, people will buy talent.

Rakhi's statement on Taimur

The diva once in an interview with ETimes had said that Taimur was cute and that the starkid would make it big in Bollywood. She also said that when the child grew up, she wanted to play the role of his mother.

Rakhi's statement on Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao divorce

The entertainment queen had reacted on Aamir and Kiran's divorce by saying that, "Aamir ji main kuwari hu, aap mere baare me kya sochte hain". She meant that she is single and what does the actor think of her.

Rakhi's statement on Kangana Ranaut

Once Rakhi was asked about her reaction on Kanagana's statement about India's condition poor condition and oxygen cylinders being unavailable for patients. She had said that (It is unavailable? Oh ho! Kangana, please serve the nation. You have so much money, buy oxygen and distribute it among people. We are all doing the same).