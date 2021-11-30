Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant calls Karan Kundrra cheater for this reason

Bigg Boss 15 is now seeing five wild card participants. Lately, Rakhi Sawant was seen taking a dig on Karan Kundrra. Find out to know behind why she called the actor a cheater in the house of Bigg Boss 15.

It looks like a lot has changed in the Bigg Boss 15 house. As four participants have already told the show goodbye, five wild card participants have entered the show. Now it looks like the new entrants have managed to give Bigg Boss 15 good TRP ratings. Rakhi was seen appearing on the show with her husband Ritesh, who was seen engulfed in a war of words with Karan Kundrra. It all began when Ritesh called Karan's relation with Tejasswi Prakash and had said that they were using their bond to create a mark in the show.

During the task, Karan was also seen calling Ritesh fake and said that he has been a coward for not acknowledging his marriage to Rakhi Sawant since years. A task was conducted by actress Neha Dhupia where Karan was seen calling Ritesh kaayar (coward). He also said that Ritesh ran away post his marriage and came back post three years.

It looks like this comment made by Karan did not gel well with Rakhi. She began an argument with him and accused him of cheating in his previous bond. She said, "Tune saari ladkiyo ko dhoka diya hai. Tu kya saath nibhaega? Tu kya bol raha hai? (You have cheated on your girlfriends. Will you stand by anyone? What are you talking about?)”.

Ritesh said that it was her personal issue that Ritesh did not come for years, before Neha ended the war. For the unversed, before Karan had confessed his feelings for Tejasswi Prakash, he was in a steady relationship with model-host Anusha Dandekar. Their relation did not see the light, and it had ended on a bad note. Post Karan's entry, there were reports doing roundabouts that Anusha would be entering the show as a wild card entry. However, she had quashed the rumours.