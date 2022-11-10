Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia irked by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s behaviour towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s ‘slap’ threat to Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary has irked former Bigg Boss contestant, Rajiv Adatia. Taking to Instagram, Rajiv criticised Nimrit for her uncalled behaviour, while backing Priyanka over it.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, the house seems to be brewing a lot of hot conversation. From a short outburst of Sajid Khan on Gori Nagori to Gautam Vij and Soundarya Sharma getting cosy, a lot of drama has unfolded in the reality show. But what took the attention of Big Boss fans was the argument between Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary over the serving of food.

What started as a normal conversation between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta turned out to be a war of words between the former and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the latter enters the conversation uninvited. In the whole drama, Priyanka remarked Tina to distribute food equally to every housemate but Nimrit who was listening to their conversation narcissistically made it about herself and was seen telling everyone about her small appetite.

While the conversation seemed to be over at the dining table, it later got heated in the bedroom when Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia followed Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary to the room and abused her. She even threatened Priyanka to slap.

The behaviour came as a shock to the Big Boss fans as they didn't expect such behaviour from Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia when it was not needed. It also made former Big Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia tweet and come in support of Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, calling out Nimrit for her behaviour.

In his recent tweet, Rajiv Adatia wrote "What is up with Nimrit!! Calling Priyanka a F*** B* and she will slap her??? We never used this kind of language Yaar! Fight put your points across but this is a bit too much!!"

Rajiv Adatia felt that it was not the way of speaking to anyone. He also wished for the matter to be taken up on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ which is hosted by Salman Khan. "She can't talk like that to anyone!" added the former Bigg Boss contestant.