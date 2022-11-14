Disha Patani sexy bikini pictures: Actress' latest Instagram post is all about style and hotness

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

    Hot bikini pictures: Disha Patani is the epitome of a beach babe. Disha changed into a seductive red bikini with an animal motif. Check Out the actress' sexiest bikini looks

    If you follow Disha Patani on Instagram, you'll definitely be aware of her stunning swimsuit line. The actor's ensemble contains various snag-worthy pieces that are perfect for your beachwear collection. 
     

    Disha's apparel range has everything from one-shoulder bikini tops with animal designs to off-the-shoulder monokinis. And for her most recent Instagram post, Disha gave her followers another voguish fashion post in a seductive red patterned bikini top and bottoms. Continue scrolling to discover what Disha wore during the photo shoot.
     

    A bikini should definitely be a part of your wardrobe for the beach or pool. If you want to glam up your collection by taking style cues from your favourite Bollywood actors, Disha Patani should be at the top of your list. 

    To kick off the weekend, Disha sparked the internet with two shots from a recent photo shoot. The first picture shows Disha relaxing in a red bikini, and the second one shows her posing with the sunset in the backdrop.
     

    Disha's bikini set is a seductive red colour with an animal print in a dark brown color. A plunging neckline showcasing her décolletage, barely-there halter straps, and strings on the back to tie it all together are all features of the bikini top.

    It was worn in combination with matching printed bikini bottoms that had a low rise waist, high cutouts on the legs, and multiple strings on the sides.
     

    Disha finished off the look by adding a delicate necklace with a flower pendant to the bikini set, and for makeup-free beauty, she went for side-parted open waves, a nude lip colour, luminous complexion, and flushed cheeks.

    Black Panther 2 Box Office: MCU film earns USD 330mn worldwide during the weekend

    MTV EMAs 2022: Taylor Swift, David Guetta win big; BTS takes away award for Biggest Fans for the 5th time

    Telugu couple star Sneha and Prasanna are getting divorce? Here's what we know

    Siddhaanth Surryavanshi' wife Alesia Raut posts an emotional note for her loving husband, says 'I Love You'

    Ranveer Singh in Morocco: Actor honoured with Etoile d'or at the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival

    Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Centre allowing Electoral Bonds sale for polls in Gujarat, HP

    Children's day 2022: Child artists who stole our hearts with their adorable performances this year

    Mega Meta layoff: Zuckerberg says he has been thoughtful about job cuts than Elon Musk

    Setback for Kerala government; High Court quashes KUFOS Vice Chancellor Dr Riji John's Appointment

    Illegal migration, cross-border activities key concerns along India-Bangladesh border: MHA

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

